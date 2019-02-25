ELEGANCE IN CHAOS: For fall, Weekend Max Mara is launching a new collaboration for its Signature Collection, called “Chaotic Elegance.”

The collection is inspired by artist Ritsue Mishima, known for her luminous and weightless blown glass sculptures, created in Murano, the small Italian island off Venice, and hub of this storied tradition.

“Chaotic Elegance” mixes fabrics, prints, colors and shapes in unique and unexpected ways in an apparently haphazard way. It juxtaposes sartorial elements, flannel and dyed fabrics with feminine chiffon and sequins. Colorful archival prints are mixed and matched into patchwork motifs on a long, loose silk dress, for example, or add details to oversized trenches and puffers. The brand’s staple Pasticcino Bag is also revisited with the patchwork. Max Mara defines the effect one of “imperfect beauty,” and, to be sure, the collection is youthful, fun and eye-catching.

For the presentation during Milan Fashion Week, Mishima conceived “Trasluce,” a dedicated art work to accompany the collection, and it includes a series of blown-glass see-through and suspended pearls that play with the light.

The Signature Collection “Chaotic Elegance” will be available online and in all Weekend Max Mara boutiques starting July 2019.

The Weekend Max Mara brand is part of the Max Mara Group and it was first launched as a casual outdoors weekend collection in 1984. In September, it teamed with American interior designer Anthony Baratta. This followed earlier capsules with American artist Richard Saja inspired by the historical Royal Ascot races, and with Micol Sabbadini.