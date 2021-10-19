Wes Anderson’s ‘The French Dispatch’ Camps Out in New York City

READ ALL ABOUT IT: Filmmaker Wes Anderson’s cinematography, color stories and symmetry is a subject of great fascination with many in the design world, and a few New York businesses are stepping into that spotlight.

With “The French Dispatch” set to hit theaters nationwide Friday, Searchlight Pictures has secured some unexpected and appropriately irreverent branding for the film. Roman Coppola, Hugo Guinness and Jason Schwartzman pitched in on the story with Anderson. The film centers on a group of ex-pat reporters from an American newspaper based in a fictional 20th-century French city. They bring to life a series of stories from the newspaper’s last edition.

For the next 10 days, “The French Dispatch” has taken over Casa Magazines and is offering limited editions of The French Dispatch magazine. Warby Parker is popping up @Whalebone on Bleecker Street, which is being temporarily transformed into Le Sans Blague Café from Friday through Sunday. Shoppers will also be able to pick up French Dispatch tote bags and special edition Flying Coffee. The latter will be an exclusive single origin French roast coffee.

Such Anderson-esque memorabilia is sure to appeal to the 1.5 million Accidentallywesanderson Instagram followers. Creators there dispatch an AWA Bulletin twice a month. Meanwhile, dressing like Wes Anderson characters is explored by other outlets from time to time. Designers and brands have been known to borrow from the director’s stylishness, too. Angry Miao released custom keyboards Tuesday in a color palette inspired by Anderson such as “Budapest Pink” inspired by “The Grand Budapest Hotel” and “Aquatic Green,” envisioned from “The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou.”

For “The French Dispatch,” Anderson called upon one of his go-to creative resources — esteemed costume designer Milena Canonero, a four-time Oscar winner. She suited up Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Owen Wilson, Schwartzman and the rest of the cast in Anderson-approved costumes. Online shoppers will have to settle for French Dispatch-inspired merchandise like hoodies for the time being.