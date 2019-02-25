Best actress nominee Glenn Close donned a bespoke gold Carolina Herrera gown for the Oscars on Sunday night, the result of an international collaborative effort. Her hand-beaded caped dress, designed by creative director Wes Gordon, incorporated 3 million glass bugle beads dyed gold and hand-embroidered onto silk organza by more than 40 craftsman in the Opera House district of Mumbai, India. The beads were stitched using the aari technique with a specialized thin needle, and designed to follow the seams of the final gown design. The embroidered panels were then incorporated into the gown body produced in Carolina Herrera’s New York atelier.

“We worked with Glenn Close exclusively this season. Everyone at Herrera is an enormous fan of hers,” Gordon said. “I created several sketches and the one she selected is very her: very clean and tailored but regal and dramatic at the same time. She’s the Queen of Hollywood and needed a gown fit for a Queen.”