Wes Gordon, LaQuan Smith, Christian Siriano Among ACE Awards Honorees

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the ACE Awards.

Wes Gordon, LaQuan Smith, Christian Siriano
Wes Gordon, LaQuan Smith and Christian Siriano are among this year's honorees for the 25th annual ACE awards. AP

The Accessories Council’s annual ACE Awards are coming up, and this year’s honorees are being awarded for their social responsibility work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s honorees include Wes Gordon, creative director of Carolina Herrera; designers Christian Siriano and LaQuan Smith; Crocs; Stephanie Roberson, chief marketing officer at Shopbop; Caleres/Allen Edmonds; Qurate Retail Group, and Karyn Schoenbart of the NPD Group.

This year not only marks the first in-person event for ACE in over two years, but also its 25th anniversary. The honorees are being recognized as heroes, especially given their work in social responsibility. The collective award this year is Optical Industry.

“After the last 18 months, the Accessories Council felt it was important to not only celebrate the beautiful product, but to recognize the generosity, good work, and heart and soul of the industry,” the Accessories Council said in a release. “All honorees have shown accomplishments in COVID relief, sustainability, ongoing charitable work and/or inclusivity and diversity over the past year.”

Additionally, the Accessories Council Magazine will release a special print issue for the first time in lieu of the ACE Awards journal, which will feature the winners, all the nominee finalists, past ACE winners and guest writers such as Lynn Yaeger, Roxanne Robinson and more.

The candidates up for an ACE Award include Aether Diamonds, Blessings in a Backpack, Elyse Ryan, Freida Rothman, LaFonn Jewelry, Le Vian, Marlyn Schiff, Pura Vida, Tall Order and Vera Bradley.

Created in 1997, the ACE Awards have honored individuals and companies who have advanced the awareness and use of accessories.

The ACE Awards will be held in New York City on Nov. 2.

