The coronavirus has spread to over 80 nations, including the U.S., Iran, Italy, Japan and South Korea, since the outbreak began in Wuhan City in the Hubei Province of China in late January — and its impact is being felt across myriad industries.

The virus, which has affected roughly 101,300 people and caused 3,451 deaths is now the cause of a number of other cancellations and postponements in other industries, including tech conferences and music festivals. These cancellations have led many to speculate what major event the virus will affect next, with some wondering the fate of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. COVID-19 has rocked the fashion world acutely, shifting international fashion weeks, upcoming trade shows and other events globally.

WWD compiled a list of major events that the public is speculating will be canceled in light of the COVID-19 outbreak. Read on to see the status of many upcoming events in the fashion, film and music industries.

Beautycon: Not Canceled

Beauty festival organizer, Beautycon, is slated to host its Los Angeles festival on Aug. 1 to 2 and its New York festival on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1. Organizers are also planning a Tokyo version of the festival later this year.

The company declined to comment on any plans to go forward with all festivals.

Cannes Film Festival: Not Canceled

The Cannes Film Festival has not been canceled and will take place from May 12 to 23.

The festival issued a statement to Deadline on its decision on March 5, stating: “We understand the concern that has been expressed following the postponement of Cannes Series and the cancellation of MIPTV, but as of today nothing indicates that the Cannes Film Festival will not take place.”

On March 6, organizers released a statement on its web site stating that the official selection of films will be revealed during a press conference on April 16 by president Pierre Lescure.

The CFDA Awards: Not Canceled

The Council of Fashion Designers of America has confirmed it is going forward with its CFDA Awards, which will be hosted at the New York Public Library on June 8.

CFDA Bridal Week and Men’s Fashion Week: Not Canceled

The CFDA also confirmed that New York Bridal Week in April and Men’s Fashion Week in June are not canceled.

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival: Not Canceled

Coachella has not been canceled and will continue to run for two consecutive weekends — April 10 to 12 and April 17 to 19 — in Indio, Calif.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the director of public health for Riverside County — where Indio is located — Kim Saruwatari stated on March 4 the county is monitoring the outbreak and will make decisions accordingly.

“One of our tasks is to survey any large event in the county over the next several months, and we’ve been reaching out to organizers to have conversations,” she said. “We’re not ready to pull the trigger on anything, but we want to make sure we can protect the community.”

Facebook F8 Developers Conference: Canceled

Facebook has canceled its annual F8 Developers Conference, which was scheduled for May 5 and 6 in San Jose, Calif. The conference brings together developers and creators around the world to discuss the future of technology.

Facebook director of platform partnerships, Konstantinos Papamiltiadis confirmed the news in a blogpost on Feb. 27.

Frieze New York: Not Canceled

The Frieze New York art fair is still on as of Feb. 27, running from May 7 to 10.

A spokesperson confirmed the news to Artnet, stating: “We are moving forward with plans for the show to take place as scheduled.”

Google Cloud Next: Canceled

Google has canceled its Cloud Next conference — which focuses on the company’s cloud technology — scheduled for April 6 to 8 in San Francisco.

Instead the company is hosting a Google Cloud Next: Digital Connect option, which is a free, multi-day event that people can access virtually where they can stream keynote speeches and sessions.

Met Gala: Not Canceled

Sources close to the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute confirmed it is going forward with the Met Gala on May 4 in New York. This year’s theme is “About Time: Fashion and Duration.”

The Summer Olympics: Not Canceled

Olympic officials have not yet canceled the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, which are scheduled to begin on July 24 and will last for roughly two weeks.

As of March 3, the International Olympic Committee plans to go forward with the summer games, with IOC president Thomas Bach stating on Twitter: “The IOC remains fully committed to the success of the Olympic Games #Tokyo2020. I encourage all athletes to prepare for the games with ‘full steam.’”

San Diego Comic-Con: Not Canceled

Comic-con organizers have not canceled its San Diego Comic-Con, arguably one of its biggest nationwide conventions. The conference will take place from July 23 to 26.

A spokesperson stated to TVLine that organizers are “working with local officials as it pertains to the COVID-19 situation and continues to monitor developments closely.”

SXSW: Not Canceled

SXSW has not canceled its conference for March 13 to 22 in Austin, Tex.

Organizers released a statement on the COVID-19 outbreak on its web site, stating “SXSW is working closely on a daily basis with local, state and federal agencies to plan for a safe event. As a result of this dialogue and the recommendations of Austin Public Health, the 2020 event is proceeding with safety as a top priority.

Ted2020: Canceled

TED has canceled its TED2020 conference in Vancouver on April 20 to 24. Organizers will either postpone the conference for July or hold it virtually, according to the BBC.

Tribeca Film Festival: Not Canceled

The 2020 Tribeca Film Festival in New York City is going forward, with dates scheduled for April 15 to 26.

“We are tracking the coronavirus situation closely,” a Tribeca spokesperson said in a statement. “If we receive pertinent information that requires us to make any changes to the Tribeca Film Festival taking place from April 15 to 26, we will provide an updated statement. As of right now, there are no direct impacts to our festival.”

Ultra Music Festival: Canceled

The annual EDM festival scheduled for March 20 to 22 in Miami has been canceled. It is postponing the festival to March 26 to 28, 2021.

Festival organizers released a statement on the cancellation on its web site on March 4, stating: “We completely understand how extremely frustrating this is because so many of you are looking forward to Ultra, having already made travel arrangements. This is, however, an unprecedented issue which is not being taken lightly, and we must continue to defer to the authorities for guidance.”

