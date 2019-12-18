New Yorkers were bombarded with weather alerts today, warning them of an impending “snow squall.”
The term, seemingly unfamiliar to most, is defined as an “intense short-lived burst of heavy snowfall that leads to a quick reduction in visibilities and is often accompanied by gusty winds,” according to weather.gov.
Many New Yorkers poked fun at the snowstorm’s unusual name, taking to social media to show their reactions. Editor in chief of Fashionista.com Tyler McCall reacted by reimagining a well-known line from the hit film “Mean Girls.”
The Strand Book Store, for another, reacted to the snow squall itself with a gif of actor Nick Offerman.
Scroll on for more reactions to New York City’s snow squall.
