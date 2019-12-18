New Yorkers were bombarded with weather alerts today, warning them of an impending “snow squall.”

The term, seemingly unfamiliar to most, is defined as an “intense short-lived burst of heavy snowfall that leads to a quick reduction in visibilities and is often accompanied by gusty winds,” according to weather.gov.

Many New Yorkers poked fun at the snowstorm’s unusual name, taking to social media to show their reactions. Editor in chief of Fashionista.com Tyler McCall reacted by reimagining a well-known line from the hit film “Mean Girls.”

New York weather Twitter rn pic.twitter.com/F81x5VaoOo — Tyler McCall (@eiffeltyler) December 18, 2019

The Strand Book Store, for another, reacted to the snow squall itself with a gif of actor Nick Offerman.

Scroll on for more reactions to New York City’s snow squall.

Squall Me By Your Name pic.twitter.com/6Es9VE9yOk — Nicole Goodkind (@NicoleGoodkind) December 18, 2019

New Yorkers when they hear about the #SnowSquall pic.twitter.com/ldxZP6EY5M — Logan Leavitt (@LoganLeavitt) December 18, 2019

Reporting live from Full Picture New York

🌨️🌨️🌨️ #snowsquall pic.twitter.com/BcDd7yQqn9 — Full Picture (@Full_Picture) December 18, 2019

Every New Yorker the moment it started snowing despite Snow Squall warnings all afternoon pic.twitter.com/DSt6Tt495g — Nicole Pavez (@nicolennewyork) December 18, 2019

Hello, 911? What in the hell is a snow squall?! Yes…I’ll hold pic.twitter.com/Emblxbv79H — Victor Ortiz (@victorortiz14) December 18, 2019

Everyone googling snow squall right now: pic.twitter.com/AN3ELI0QzN — DESUS & MERO on SHOWTIME (@SHODesusAndMero) December 18, 2019

Historians will remember it as The Great Squall of 2019. Where were you? Video courtesy: Lucie G. pic.twitter.com/zcEngYhbjy — Willie Geist (@WillieGeist) December 18, 2019

WHAT IS A SNOW SQUALL ARE WE GONNA DIE — Brendan Kuty (@BrendanKutyNJ) December 18, 2019

Just got my first ever snow squall alert. What an incredible time to be alive. — Nicolle Wallace (@NicolleDWallace) December 18, 2019

