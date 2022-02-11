Here’s Where You Should Shop, According to TikTok

If it wasn’t clear enough already, TikTok has become one of the biggest platforms to predict current and upcoming style trends.

Aimlessly scrolling through the popular video-sharing app, one may fall into the fashion-tok algorithm, where it consistently shows the user videos related to styling tips and other related topics. Real fashion influencers and normal users alike have accrued millions of views in sharing some of their favorite, go-to brands to shop at.

Some of the labels already have a cult following, even without the aid of TikTok, while others have received more fashion credibility because of the users who have vetted the products themselves.

From well-known brands such as Aritzia and Zara to viral, up-and-coming ones such as Mirror Palais and Djerf Avenue, WWD breaks down some of the most popular places to shop right now, according to TikTok.

Mirror Palais

With the help of social media, the New York City-based Mirror Palais has grown to be one of the most viral and popular brands for “It” girls everywhere. The brand gained particular recognition last winter when its founder, Marcelo Gaia, uploaded a preview on TikTok of its now-sold out Fairy Dress — a beige, sparkly dress with crystal straps — that sent everyone over the moon.

Mirror Palais creations have been seen on the likes of Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Dua Lipa.

Aritzia

It’s no secret that Aritzia has emerged to become the go-to shopping destination for many fashion girls everywhere, especially in New York City. It helps that they carry a variety of brands such as Sunday Best, TNA, Babaton, and even popular denim labels such as Agolde and Levi’s.

An item of theirs that recently went viral on TikTok as “the Aritzia bodysuit” is the Contour Longsleeve Bodysuit by Babaton, which now conveniently comes in more than 30 different colors.

Even before the age of TikTok, Zara has always remained high in the rankings of decent quality, fast-fashion labels. Its items have continued to serve seasonal fashion items, both seasonal and trendy.

This time around, it seems TikTok users are especially obsessed with the bright color palette of the Spanish retailer’s spring collection as well as its ethereal ballet collection.

Acne Studios

The Swedish luxury label gained significant popularity over the fall and winter seasons as more and more avid fashion users on TikTok started sporting their oversize, signature wool scarves, especially their rainbow colorblock ones, most of which are sold out online.

Vivienne Westwood

Though English brand’s signature pearl Saturn choker has been around for decades, it experienced a recent second life as more celebrities started wearing them for street style and on red carpets, such as Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa.

Of course, it was only a matter of time before fashion it-girls on TikTok would catch on to the trend. Now, Westwood’s pearl chokers with the Saturn pendant can be seen on many via Instagram, TikTok and in real life.

I.Am.Gia

@dahliasardatholstrup It’s from I am gia! And ignore the mess in the background …. ♬ Streets – Doja Cat

It’s no secret that HBO’s “Euphoria” has had a domino effect on trends and labels, specifically highlighting the resurgence of the “Y2K” trends with its fantastical fashion and makeup. The outfits worn by its characters, specifically Maddy Perez and Cassie Howard (played by Alexa Demie and Sydney Sweeney, respectively), have particularly gained traction.

In season one, Demie’s character wore not one, but two matching sets from the Australian label — the infamous purple one featuring the risqué cutouts and one that was all-denim. Both sold out almost immediately, causing some TikTok users to create their own versions at home rather than wait for a restock or for a cheaper alternative.

Its matching sets in general have been worn by the likes of Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber, among many others.

North Face

In November 2019, Kendall Jenner stepped out on the streets of New York in a brown, cropped puffer jacket, unknowingly sending users on the internet down a rabbit hole in search of the exact one. The brand’s Nuptse jacket sold out almost instantly within the next few months, with some people selling it for double, almost triple, the retail price on resale applications such as Depop or Poshmark.

Even more than two years later, the jacket remains a popular go-to for the winter, seen in New York City as frequently as those who sport outerwear from Canada Goose or Moncler, worn by both women and men.

Amazon

Once upon a time, it would’ve been difficult to imagine that a now-billion-dollar tech company would emerge as one of the go-to destinations for fashion (and basically everything else). As an alternative to the more expensive brands, many women have turned to the boutiques on Amazon for their outfits, whether it be for going out or athleisure or virtually everything else.

It also helps that credibility can be vetted by both the TikTok users recommending them and the reviews on the site itself.

Uggs

Though Uggs still remained popular even as girls switched them out for other forms of winter shoes, the brand experienced a wave of popularity this past winter as more and more fashion TikTokers opted to wear them, offering advice and styling tips.

As of late, celebrities such as Kaia Gerber and Elsa Hosk have been seen wearing the mini Uggs running errands.

Skims

Though Kim Kardashian West has been mostly successful in all her business ventures, social media users will wholeheartedly agree she definitely nailed the aspect of perfectly embracing female bodies when it came to designing for Skims.

Set Active

A matching set, especially when it comes to working out and athleisure, is always good to own. The label is well-known for its matching sets, particularly in its vibrant and neutral color palettes.

Edikted

Like most fast-fashion internet brands, Edikted offers trendy clothing items that are a cheaper alternative to places such as Revolve or Aritzia. Most notably, the brand garnered a lot of attention for its skin-tight, flare leather pants that TikTok girls apparently can’t get enough of.

Cider

If one outfit from the hit 2004 romantic-comedy “13 Going on 30” has stood the test of time, it has to be the mini Versace dress worn by Jenna Rink, played by Jennifer Garner, that night she performed Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” at a work event.

The internet brand made its own version, causing plenty of girls to flock to their website for a chance to own the dress. Additionally, they also have colorful sweaters and playful patterns on their products, offering cheaper alternatives to the more high-end fashion.

Last fall, the dress garnered more traction when Ariana Grande wore the same dress during an episode of “The Voice.”

Abercrombie & Fitch

Another label that is gaining a second life with the resurgence of trends from the early Aughts is Abercrombie. Once only known as a brand primarily associated with adolescents and teenagers, Abercrombie has regained popularity once more due to its jeans. Additionally, it also helped that they took off their signature moose logo years ago.

Mejuri

Stacking up on the jewelry, specifically gold, is nothing short of trend-setting or new. Mejuri, however, has emerged as one of the go-to brands for gold jewelry essentials such as rings, necklaces and earrings, particularly their hoops.

Djerf Avenue

Launched by Swedish fashion influencer Matilda Djerf, Djerf Avenue is one of the most sought-after brands in the social media world, not only because of the person behind it but also because of its high-quality material and flattering silhouettes.

Its ever-popular blazer and matching trousers have continuously sold out (at times, within minutes), despite the site’s many restocks.

READ MORE HERE:

The Hottest Beauty Products to Buy Now, According to TikTok

Clé de Peau Beauté, Martha Stewart Team for Brand’s First TikTok Campaign

These Beauty Products Will Be the Next Big Thing, According to TikTok