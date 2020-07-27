THE COMEBACK KID: Celine may have been absent from the recent digital version of Paris Fashion Week Men’s, but the brand plans to unveil its project, titled “The Dancing Kid,” in what it is billing as an online show on July 29 at 4 p.m. CET on celine.com and on Instagram.

The French luxury brand has been teasing the project on Instagram since Friday with black-and-white images of a flying banner, and followed up with an e-mailed save-the-date on Monday. A spokeswoman declined to provide additional details.

Celine sat out the men’s fashion shows last January, signaling a change of strategy by staging a coed show in March, just as the coronavirus pandemic was taking hold in Europe.

At the time, the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton-owned brand said creative director Hedi Slimane could return to the men’s catwalk in June, noting that the decision to hold a separate men’s show would be taken each season, depending on the direction of the collection.

Slimane, who changed the face of men’s fashion with the skinny silhouettes he introduced during his tenure at Dior Homme, launched the category at Celine with his first men’s show for the brand in January 2019.