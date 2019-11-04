White Fox Boutique is coming to the U.S.

The Australian e-commerce fashion label, worn by the likes of Cardi B, Bella Hadid, Sofia Richie and Emily Ratajkowski, has garnered a strong Stateside customer base that is just as big as its Australian one. The brand has plans to expand throughout the U.S. in 2020, starting with the unveiling of its official U.S. web site on Nov. 4.

“Our U.S. customer base is as large as our Australian market currently,” said Daniel Contos and Georgia Moore, cofounders of White Fox Boutique, via email. “We attribute this to our strong social marketing on Instagram and Youtube. Social media has given us the opportunity to easily expand in international markets.”

White Fox Boutique sells swimwear (White Fox Swim), accessories, eyewear (Veux Sunglasses) and activewear (White Fox Active). The brand will soon launch its own men’s and unisex collection, Wht Fx. Following the U.S. and Australia, White Fox’s biggest markets are New Zealand, the U.K. and Canada.

Through its U.S. web site, White Fox Boutique will accept payment in U.S. dollars and allow customers to pay via Afterpay — a “huge request” from customers, according to Contos and Moore. The cofounders declined to offer sales projections, but industry sources estimate the company will double its revenue in 2020.

The announcement is coupled with news that White Fox Boutique is opening its first U.S. showroom in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles’ Fashion District. There, celebrities and influencers will have access to the brand’s designs.

