MILAN-ROME SYNERGY: Although a number of trade shows have already changed their plans for at least the first half of 2021 as the country grapples with the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, White Milano is pressing on.

On Thursday, organizers said White Milano will forgo a physical edition next January, when it traditionally hosts its WSM Fashion Reboot event dedicated to sustainability, while confirming a “phygital” showcase from Feb. 25 to 28 to coincide with Milan Fashion Week.

White intends to replicate the “Milano Loves Italy” initiative that debuted last September, while adding a new partnership with Altaroma. The latter will bring some of its designers to White Milano to offer them an additional opportunity of visibility and commercial boost.

The “Milano Loves Italy” project originally stemmed from a partnership between White and Best Showroom, a network of 50 Italian showrooms, and was aimed at supporting local small-and-medium sized enterprises and brands, in response to the disruptions caused by COVID-19. It relies on the support of other players including the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana, the Italian chamber of buyers and the Milan municipality.

As part of the new partnership with Altaroma, next February White Milano will host the Italian retro-tinged brand Vaderetro, which was among the finalists at the Who is On Next? talent search organized by Vogue Italia and Altaroma last September.

View Gallery Related Gallery Spring 2021 Trend: Black Mode

“The difficulties we had to face in this particular historical moment offered us the opportunity to reflect on the fashion sector’s value chain and on how to preserve the independence and competitiveness,” commented Adriano Franchi, general manager of Altaroma.

Franchi touted the new partnership with White Milano as representative of the Roman showcase’s commitment to support local talents, artisans and entrepreneurs.

“All the trade show operators are required to think about the common good of the Italian companies, that’s why we need to join forces for this edition [of White Milano], optimizing the resources provided by the government,” said Massimiliano Bizzi, founder of White Milano. The initiative is backed by MAECI and ICE, Italy’s trade agency.

“We need to work together to overcome this moment, by drawing to Milan all the buyers around the same dates and create an unmissable opportunity to do business,” he added.

As reported, Milano Unica, Pitti Immagine, Salone del Mobile and other trade shows have postponed their events, or opted for digital-only editions.