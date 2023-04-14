White Milano Debuts Resort-focused Trade Show

RESORT VIBES: After ditching two of its four yearly events in 2022, trade show operator White Milano is back in June with a resort-focused fair in tandem with men’s fashion week in Milan.

In 2022, the company streamlined its offering to two fairs a year, timed with the womenswear market in February and September, as it aimed to capitalize on the number of buyers in town during those events.

Pointing to a growing interest for resortwear, the trade show is debuting White Resort, running from June 18 to 20 at the Base-Ex Ansaldo spaces on Via Tortona, one of its usual venues.

Self-billed as a bridge between the numerous Italian small and medium-sized fashion enterprises and international markets and buyers, the fair will invite a roster of local — and international — brands in the resortwear arena, as well as some beachwear and accessories labels.

“Marked by the energy and commitment that we’ve always had across our initiatives, the White team is returning with an event during [Milan] Men’s Fashion Week. On the heels of the strong enthusiasm for the womenswear White Milano trade show [held Feb. 24 to 27] we are confident that White Resort will be able to offer a high-quality selection of resort- and travel-leaning fashion to international markets and buyers at leading concept stores,” said Massimiliano Bizzi, founder of White.

Bizzi has always been vocal about his love for Milan and its fashion community, fine-tuning the White experience to reflect the changing of time, trends and business needs.

Case in point: the trade show operator introduced the menswear-leaning WSM format in June and January with a focus on streetwear as the category was booming and then shifted gears toward sustainability as the latter took center stage in the industry’s conversation. WSM was folded into the White Milano trade show held twice a year since 2022.