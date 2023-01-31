White Milano Is ready to ‘Face the New’

WHITE MILANO’S NEW DESIGNERS: Ready-to-wear and accessory trade show White Milano, is gearing up to host 300 brands and several projects in the Tortona, Italy, fashion district, running Feb. 24 to 27.

The title of this year’s campaign to communicate the trade show, which was entrusted to photographer Arash Radpour, is “Facing the New.”

Radpour was inspired by the genome map, recently completed by experts, which records the unique characteristics of each human being. For this reason, he chose four unknown individuals whose images in the video change and morph into one another to represent global society.

In fact, a key element in the White Milano concept is the enhancement of the brands’ and designers’ ethnic and cultural diversity included in the edition. For example, the Secret Rooms project that promotes the work of international designers will once again take place at the fair, thanks to the scouting carried out by the White team and president and founder Massimiliano Bizzi.

During a press conference held Tuesday, Bizzi referred to the event as a venue where there will be a strong international brand mix, underscoring the importance of innovation and “a selection [of designers] that focuses on quality and uniqueness.”

Among the brands and designers bowing at White Milano are Romeo Hunte, the American luxury brand, and Olubiyi Thomas, a Scottish designer with Nigerian origins.

The presence of six North American Indigenous designers will also be of note, presented thanks to a collaboration with the Canadian embassy and the IFA — Indigenous Fashion Art program.

Innovation Norway, in a collaboration with Norway Fashion Hub for the Expo White section, will present five brands from Norway. The focus will be on creativity and sustainability, both environmental and to promote a better lifestyle for employees.

After the easing of restrictions by the Chinese government in December, organizers are also hoping buyers from China will return to White Milano, allowing smaller brands to connect with the Chinese market.