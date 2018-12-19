NEW PORT: Whitney Eve Port has sailed into a new gig. The former fashion designer and cast member of “The Hills” has been named chief brand director of Bundle Organics, a brand of products aimed at women in their childbearing years, which contain ingredients that claim to enhance fertility, fill cravings and promote fetal development in pregnant women.

The former star of MTV reality series “The Hills,” which aired from 2006 to 2010, Port has publicly confirmed that she’s participating in the franchise’s reboot, “The Hills: New Beginnings,” which is launching in the spring.

At the end of a phone interview on Wednesday, Port revealed that she was “headed to Santa Barbara for filming of the last day of “New Beginnings.” “Not everybody came back, but almost everyone came back. It’s been fun to reconnect,” she said, declining to confirm reports that Lauren Conrad is a no, but Heidi Montag, Kristin Cavallari and Spencer Pratt and Brody Jenner will all be seen in “The Hills” reboot. “A lot of us have kids now. It’s been really fun to connect on another level.”

Asked about the story line of the reboot, Port demurred, saying, “You’ll have to just wait and see and tune in.”

Port, who in 2008 designed and launched the Whitney Eve collection, which was sold at Nordstrom, among other retailers, has a knack for marketing herself. She referred to Bundle as “an active member of my family. The two are intertwined. I’m not just acting as a brand ambassador, strategist and marketer, I’m using it in my life, too. I probably spend a quarter of my work day on it, daily.”

Port’s other projects take up her time, including a YouTube channel for which she tapes a new episode each week, and Instagram Stories, “A Day in the Life” and “I love my baby, but…”

“I was brought on to rejigger Bundle and what it should look like,” Port said. “I developed 25 new products and all the packaging. The products are definitely things I needed during my pregnancy. In my first trimester, I was nauseous and wanted something fizzy and gingery. I developed a powder that mixes with water and really sparkles.

“I don’t want Bundle to only be a great snack company for pregnant women who are constantly hungry. We’re going to be continually expanding and developing food products and products in other categories,” said Port, noting that Bundle is sold at select Buy, Buy Baby units and will be bow at Target in February. “We’re continuing to push it out. We definitely plan to grow it into a larger lifestyle brand.”