Whitney Houston’s Estate Debuts Signature Fragrance With Sensual Notes Inspired by Her Personal Perfume Collection

The Whitney Houston Estate, with Primary Wave Music and multibrand e-commerce platform Scent Beauty, have partnered to launch the Whitney Houston Signature Fragrance.

The fragrance is available on Home Shopping Network and on Scent Beauty’s website, and in Perfumania in November. Full-size bottles will retail for $39, body lotion is $7 and the body mist is $10.

The fragrance will also be released as a gift set at Walmart.

The Whitney Houston Signature Fragrance. Courtesy of Scent Beauty

Inspired by the songstress, the product aims to translate her voice and beauty into signature fragrance notes through a partnership with Swiss perfumer Firmenich.

With a fusion of vibrant fruits, florals and woody, sensual notes, the perfumers studied Houston’s existing fragrance collection with the support of Pat Houston, the executor of her estate and sister-in-law, to create a signature scent meant to emphasize Houston’s favorite fragrance notes and overall love for beauty.

“To wear Whitney Houston is to feel inspired and confident like Whitney, who has always encouraged women to embrace the greatest love for themselves,” she expressed.

The Whitney Houston Signature Fragrance Walmart exclusive holiday gift set. Courtesy of Scent Beauty

Reflective of her stature and widely adored style, the fragrance will arrive in a crystal-shaped bottle and incorporate her favorite color: purple.

“This has been a top goal since Primary Wave partnered with the estate of Whitney E. Houston. We’re fortunate to have partnered with such a great team to bring this to the fans,” said Lisa Fruggiero, vice president of Primary Wave Brand Partnerships.

In a statement, founder and chief executive officer of Scent Beauty Steve Mormoris shared that the fragrance represents Houston as an inspirational icon, her legendary career and one that carries on her legacy. “Whitney Houston has been a pioneer in the entertainment space and a true inspiration to women. We wanted to continue to bring her legacy to life through a scent that encompasses all that she has accomplished.”

In partnership with The Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation, a portion of the fragrance’s proceeds will benefit the foundation, which supports grassroots programs and youth-focused initiatives.