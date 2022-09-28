×
Whitney Peak Casts a Sartorial Spell in Embellished Chanel Dress at ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Red Carpet Premiere

Peak has been a Chanel brand ambassador since last year.

Whitney Peak at the premiere of
Chanel Couture Fall 2021
Chanel Couture Fall 2021
Chanel Couture Fall 2021
Chanel Couture Fall 2021
View ALL 37 Photos

Whitney Peak wore an eye-catching look on Tuesday during her latest red carpet appearance.

Peak attended the premiere of her new film, Disney+’s “Hocus Pocus 2,” walking the red carpet in a look from the Chanel fall 2021 couture collection. Her look was a multipattern floral appliqué knee-length dress accented with a black ribbon. 

The actress walked the red carpet alongside Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, Kristin Chenoweth, Jaimie Alexander, Matthew Broderick, Tituss Burgess, Tony Hale and others.

Whitney Peak wearing Chanel at the premiere of “Hocus Pocus 2” held at AMC Lincoln Square on Sept. 27 in New York City. Kristina Bumphrey for Variety

This is Peak’s latest project since she had her breakout role in HBO Max’s “Gossip Girl” reboot, which premiered last summer. 

Peak is a Chanel brand ambassador and was appointed to the role last year. Earlier this year, she joined Lily Rose Depp and Margaret Qualley in a campaign for the design house’s Chanel 22 purse.

She’s worn several other standout Chanel looks over the last year, including at the 15th annual Chanel and Tribeca Artists dinner hosted during the Tribeca Film Festival in June. For the event, Peak wore a gray and black tweed jacket and matching shorts from the Chanel fall 2022 collection. 

She also attended the 2021 Met Gala wearing a black tweed dress from the Chanel fall 2020 couture collection. 

Peak’s previous projects include roles in “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” and the 2017 film “Molly’s Game.” She is set to appear in season two of “Gossip Girl,” which has not yet revealed a premiere date. “Hocus Pocus 2” premieres on Disney+ this Friday.

