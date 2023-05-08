×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: May 8, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Texas Outlet Killings Add to Retail’s Anxiety

Fashion

Best Dressed Guests at the Coronation of King Charles III

Beauty

Wall Street Grapples With Reports Over Nelson Peltz, Estée Lauder

Whitney Robinson and Marc Karimzadeh Auction Off Contents of Their NYC Apartment and Former East Hampton Home

Furnishings, contemporary sculpture, paintings, design books and jewelry were among the items auctioned at Doyle.

Marc Karimzadeh and Whitney Robinson
Marc Karimzadeh and Whitney Robinson Andrew Day

Whitney Robinson and Marc Karimzadeh are feeling a big lighter these days.

The couple last month auctioned off contents of their New York City apartment and former East Hampton home at Doyle Auctioneers & Appraisers. Nearly all the contemporary sculpture, paintings, jewelry and furnishings within 194 lots were auctioned off.

“Marc and Whitney were incredible partners in the sale,” said Laura Doyle, chief executive officer of Doyle. “They were so engaged in social media and so open to work with us. It helped us tell the story having them telling it, too. We were thrilled with the results and the process. Their collection was a rich tapestry reflecting their lives, travels, friendships and careers,” said Doyle, who declined to reveal how much money was raised because of confidentiality agreements.

Related Galleries

After 20 years of collecting, Robinson, the former design editor and real estate developer and global brand consultant, and Karimzadeh, CFDA editorial and communications director, decided to declutter their apartment, decorated by Miles Redd and David Kaihoi, and their former East Hampton residence, which they sold in 2014. Many of their furnishings and artwork were in storage.

“Both Whitney and I have been in the creative business for a very long time. We’ve traveled a lot and we’ve accumulated a lot of things, and over the course of time, we’ve had four homes. We always ended up adding to our collections. We felt it was time — rather put them in storage — to have other people enjoy some of the beautiful pieces we have accumulated over the years,” said Karimzadeh.

Among the items sold were a set of 12 Jonas upholstered mahogany gondola chairs for $8,820, a glass waterfall console for $693, a Ralph Lauren Art Deco-style mahogany upholstered sofa and club chair for $2,268, an Armani Cerused oak occasional table for $504, a Lalique Languedoc Black Glass Vase for $1,260, a group of Elsa Peretti for Tiffany & Co. glass barware for $1,764 and a group of fashion books for $1,071.

At the high end, a brooch by Schlumberger that Tiffany & Co. designed as a glittering gold, blue paillonné enamel, diamond and gem-set camel went for $11,970, while a Russell Crotty American globe sold for $10,080, a world auction record for the artist. One of the only items, a Gio Ponti Walnut Secretaire and Chair estimated between $50,000 and $80,000, went unsold.

Robinson, who has previously been editor in chief of Elle Decor and style director at Town & Country, said, “It’s the blessing and the curse of fashion and collecting. I think one of the things of being an editor is you want to be able to support artisans from around the world. You can write about them, as we always did, you can work with them as I do now with my consultancy…or by buying stuff.”

Robinson said they have a couple of storage units in Greenwich, Connecticut, and in New York, and they could probably fill another 1,000 lots. “Over the years, we would rotate things in and out…we were really working in the heyday of collecting and traveling and in the height of magazines,” he said. He said the last apartment they were living in was about 3,500 square feet, “and no corner was spared.” They have since moved into another apartment, and the collecting has started up again.

“We are unabashedly maximalists,” added Robinson.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Whitney Robinson and Marc Karimzadeh Auction Contents From Their Homes

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Whitney Robinson and Marc Karimzadeh Auction Contents From Their Homes

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Whitney Robinson and Marc Karimzadeh Auction Contents From Their Homes

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Whitney Robinson and Marc Karimzadeh Auction Contents From Their Homes

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Whitney Robinson and Marc Karimzadeh Auction Contents From Their Homes

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Whitney Robinson and Marc Karimzadeh Auction Contents From Their Homes

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Whitney Robinson and Marc Karimzadeh Auction Contents From Their Homes

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Whitney Robinson and Marc Karimzadeh Auction Contents From Their Homes

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Whitney Robinson and Marc Karimzadeh Auction Contents From Their Homes

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Whitney Robinson and Marc Karimzadeh Auction Contents From Their Homes

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Whitney Robinson and Marc Karimzadeh Auction Contents From Their Homes

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Whitney Robinson and Marc Karimzadeh Auction Contents From Their Homes

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Whitney Robinson and Marc Karimzadeh Auction Contents From Their Homes

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Whitney Robinson and Marc Karimzadeh Auction Contents From Their Homes

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Whitney Robinson and Marc Karimzadeh Auction Contents From Their Homes

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Whitney Robinson and Marc Karimzadeh Auction Contents From Their Homes

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Whitney Robinson and Marc Karimzadeh Auction Contents From Their Homes

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Whitney Robinson and Marc Karimzadeh Auction Contents From Their Homes

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Whitney Robinson and Marc Karimzadeh Auction Contents From Their Homes

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Whitney Robinson and Marc Karimzadeh Auction Contents From Their Homes

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Whitney Robinson and Marc Karimzadeh Auction Contents From Their Homes

Hot Summer Bags

Whitney Robinson and Marc Karimzadeh Auction Contents From Their Homes

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Whitney Robinson and Marc Karimzadeh Auction Contents From Their Homes

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Whitney Robinson and Marc Karimzadeh Auction Contents From Their Homes

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Whitney Robinson and Marc Karimzadeh Auction Contents From Their Homes

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Whitney Robinson and Marc Karimzadeh Auction Contents From Their Homes

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Whitney Robinson and Marc Karimzadeh Auction Contents From Their Homes

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Whitney Robinson and Marc Karimzadeh Auction Contents From Their Homes

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Whitney Robinson and Marc Karimzadeh Auction Contents From Their Homes

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Whitney Robinson and Marc Karimzadeh Auction Contents From Their Homes

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Whitney Robinson and Marc Karimzadeh Auction Contents From Their Homes

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Whitney Robinson and Marc Karimzadeh Auction Contents From Their Homes

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Whitney Robinson and Marc Karimzadeh Auction Contents From Their Homes

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Whitney Robinson and Marc Karimzadeh Auction Contents From Their Homes

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Whitney Robinson and Marc Karimzadeh Auction Contents From Their Homes

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Whitney Robinson and Marc Karimzadeh Auction Contents From Their Homes

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Whitney Robinson and Marc Karimzadeh Auction Contents From Their Homes

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Whitney Robinson and Marc Karimzadeh Auction Contents From Their Homes

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Whitney Robinson and Marc Karimzadeh Auction Contents From Their Homes

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Whitney Robinson and Marc Karimzadeh Auction Contents From Their Homes

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Whitney Robinson and Marc Karimzadeh Auction Contents From Their Homes

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad