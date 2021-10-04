×
Who Is Rising Star Eve Jobs?

The 23-year-old made her runway debut at Paris Fashion Week walking the Coperni show.

Coperni RTW Spring 2022
Coperni, spring 2022 Dominique Maitre/WWD

Eve Jobs walked the runway in Paris this past week, and her name may sound familiar for a number of reasons.

The 23-year-old, who made her Paris Fashion Week debut walking the Coperni show on Thursday, is the daughter of the late Apple founder Steve Jobs. She walked alongside the likes of other big names in the industry such as Gigi Hadid, Adut Akech and Paloma Elsesser.

She wore a neon green, short-sleeved turtleneck paired with a navy embellished miniskirt, sequined platform flip-flops, white sunglasses and the brand’s new “Origami” bag, whose shape was actually inspired by the icon of the iPhone’s Photos app.

“I can’t put into words how extraordinary this collection is. It was an honor to be [a part] of the vision @coperni,” Eve Jobs wrote on her Instagram, giving a shout out to the label’s creative team. “Congratulations to my loves @arnaud_vaillant, @sebastienmeyer, and the entire team !! 💚”

The rising model is the youngest child of Steve Jobs and Laurene Powell, an American businesswoman and founder of the Emerson Collective. The couple also share a son named Reed and another daughter named Erin. Steve Jobs and Powell were married from 1991 until his death in 2011. The Apple founder died of complications from a relapse of pancreatic cancer.

Eve Jobs attended Stanford University, where her mother received her M.B.A and met her father, who gave a lecture there while she was a student. She also happens to be an elite equestrian, having a love of horses since she was a young girl and competing against other tech scions such as Jennifer Gates, the oldest of Bill and Melinda Gates’ children, and Jaime Xie, daughter of tech billionaire Ken Xie.

In December, she posed in a bathtub for Glossier’s holiday ad campaign, which also starred faces like Sydney Sweeney of “Euphoria” and Naomi Smalls of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

