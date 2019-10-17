Diane von Furstenberg’s granddaughter Talita von Furstenberg is following in her iconic matriarch’s footsteps.

The 20-year-old released her second TVF for DVF collaboration with her grandmother on Wednesday, a collection of floral dresses, alpaca wool sweaters and satin pieces that emulates her own style and is meant to reach a younger consumer for the Diane von Furstenberg brand. She serves as art director for the collection.

“Talita has always been clear about wanting to follow my path, but she is very much her own person with her own style,” Diane said in a statement. “It is a joy to teach her all I know as she is more disciplined than I am.”

DVF herself is one of the most influential figures in the fashion industry today running her namesake fashion line — where she pioneered the wrap dress — since the Seventies and during her 13-year tenure as chairman of the Council of Fashion Designers of America.

Now her granddaughter is carving a space for herself in the family business. Read on to learn more on Talita.

Who is Talita von Furstenberg?

Talita is the 20-year-old granddaughter of Diane and Prince Egon. She is the daughter of Diane’s son, Prince Alexander, and his ex-wife, Alexandra von Furstenberg. (The couple split up in 2002.) Talita and her grandmother have had a close connection her whole life. In an interview with Vogue earlier this year, Talita stated she and her grandmother “speak to each other nonstop on text all day long” and that DVF calls her “at least three times a day.”

She spent two years at Georgetown University where she studied justice and peace studies. This fall, Talita transferred to New York University to study “the future of fashion and fashion business,” according to the brand. She also interned for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign in 2016.

What is Talita von Furstenberg’s royal connection?

Talita’s grandfather, Prince Egon, was a Swiss-born nobleman and member of the German aristocratic Furstenberg family, granting himself, his children and his grandchildren the royal title of Prince or Princess.

On her mother’s side, Talita is the niece of Marie-Chantal, Crown Princess of Greece and Princess of Denmark. Her cousins are Princess Maria-Olympia, Prince Constantine-Alexios, Prince Achileas-Andreas, Prince Odysseas-Kimon and Prince Aristidis-Stavros.

Talita attended Georgetown University with Prince Constantine-Alexios and routinely posts photos on her Instagram account with Princess Maria-Olympia.

What is Talita von Furstenberg’s experience in fashion?

Talita has had a number of modeling gigs before collaborating with her grandmother. She appeared on the cover of Tatler’s November 2015 issue and was on the cover of Town & Country’s March 2019 cover alongside Diane. The Town & Country cover was meant as an homage to her grandmother’s original 1972 cover where she was photographed with Prince Egon.

Talita also served as the muse and face for Diane’s fall 2018 campaign before the two collaborated on their collection.

She also walked in a private, Millennial-themed Dolce & Gabbana show in 2017 with other famous offspring, including Jamie Foxx’s daughter, Corinne Fox; Sean “Diddy” Combs’ son, Christian Combs, and Steve Harvey’s daughter, Lori Harvey, among others.

What is Talita von Furstenberg’s role at Diane von Furstenberg?

Talita serves as art director of the TVF for DVF collections. Her move to NYU is allowing her to work from the brand headquarters more frequently to continue the collaboration.

