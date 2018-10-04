@VeraWangGang has some competition. Vera Wang has officially launched her own personal Instagram.

Posting under @verawang, the designer joined the social platform on Thursday, the day before she’ll show her latest bridal collection. The inaugural post shows Wang on her recent vacation to Greece at Villa 31, pictured in a James Turrell installation.

“To the first few, A bit late to the game… but thrilled to join in none-the-less,” she wrote in her caption. “First up, Villa 31: Channeling my inner Grecian goddess in this otherworldly #JamesTurrell light installation titled, “Sky Plane” at the #Amanzoe in Greece. One of my favorite places in the world! Thanks for following along! xxV.”

The coming posts will preview the new bridal collection, as well as share an intimate look at her family and her inspirations behind her brand.