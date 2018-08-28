FESTIVAL VIBES: The festival’s potency as a marketing tool doesn’t appear to be showing any signs of losing steam. W Hotels is the latest to get in on throwing their own music-infused bash with the relaunch of its Wake Up Call festival for the upcoming Labor Day holiday.

The property has billed the festival as a series with W Hollywood’s event the kickoff before Wake Up Call travels to W Barcelona Sept. 21-23 and W Bali Oct. 4-6.

Wake Up Call at the W Hollywood is set for Sept. 1-3 and is open to guests of the hotel or those who pay $69 for a one-day pass. It’s the property as the venue W is hoping will make its festival concept distinct from much larger festivals such as the annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival with the hotel billing its event as an “experience off the field.” The hospitality company initially tried its hand with the festival concept in 2016 at its Scottsdale property with Mike Posner and Bebe Rexha among those performing.

The W Hollywood weekend includes performances from Charli XCX, Phantogram, Chromeo and Betty Who, among other artists.

Los Angeles vintage-inspired brand Wildfox inked a deal for a pop-up at the Hollywood event, making it the sole fashion line there. Other brands expected at the festival include Shake Shack, Milk Bar, Stella Barra Pizzeria, and yoga and spin boutique Y7.

Wildfox’s pop-up will have on sale pieces from its fall collection, dubbed “Fox Force,” ranging from sweatshirts, sweaters, T-shirts and sweat sets. The company said the collection draws inspiration from graphic novels and movies.