Will Ferrell Suits Up in Rollerblades With Margot Robbie for New ‘Barbie’ Movie Scenes

The actor and comedian has reportedly been tapped to play Mattel’s chief executive officer.

Will Ferrell seen on set of
By Far
Dorsey
Funboy
Le Specs
View ALL 11 Photos

It looks like another A-list star has been added to the anticipated “Barbie” movie.

On Monday, Will Ferrell was seen on the set of the film alongside Margot Robbie, who will play the film’s titular character. The two actors were wearing all-pink ensembles rollerblading in Venice Beach, Calif.

Ferrell wore a baby pink button-down paired with a hot pink tie under a black suit jacket and trousers while Robbie wore a hot pink vest and matching flared pants, both of which were adorned with glittering star designs. She also wore a pink paisley scarf around her neck.

Will Ferrell seen on set of Barbie doing stunts in Roller Skates. 27 Jun 2022 Pictured: Will Ferrell. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA872705_013.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Will Ferrell seen on set of “Barbie” movie on June 27, 2022. APEX / MEGA
Ferrell will reportedly play the chief executive officer of Mattel, Barbie’s manufacturing company, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie is directed by award-winning director Greta Gerwig, who has worked on critically acclaimed projects such as “Ladybird” and “Little Women.” The film also stars Ryan Gosling, who will play Barbie’s boyfriend Ken.

rollerblades Margot Robbie plays Barbie on Roller Skates at the beach. 27 Jun 2022 Pictured: Margot Robbie. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA872699_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Margot Robbie films scenes for “Barbie” on June 27, 2022. APEX / MEGA
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling seen together filming scenes for the new Barbie movie. 22 Jun 2022 Pictured: Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie Barbie. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA871009_010.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling seen together filming scenes for the new “Barbie” movie. APEX / MEGA
Earlier this month, Warner Bros. Studios released a first look at Gosling as Ken, which sent the internet swooning as he posed topless in a sleeveless Canadian tuxedo and bleached blonde hair.

Stars such as Issa Rae, Simu Liu and America Ferrera, among others, have also been tapped to appear in the film, though it has not yet been announced exactly who their characters are.

The movie is currently scheduled to premiere in theaters on July 21, 2023.

READ MORE HERE:

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Channel Barbie and Ken in Matching Western-Inspired Outfits for Upcoming ‘Barbie’ Movie

Warner Bros. Reveals First Look at Ryan Gosling as Ken in ‘Barbie’ Movie

Everything to Know About the Upcoming ‘Barbie’ Movie

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Video: The Business of Street Style

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

