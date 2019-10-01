Will Smith is channeling his Fresh Prince past with a new collection, Bel-Air Athletics, inspired by the NBC sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

The 26-piece limited collection nods to Bel Air Academy, the fictional prep school that Smith attended with his cousin, Carlton Banks, and later Ashley, with burgundy and gold graphic Ts that read Bel-Air Athletics, and a tracksuit that has a paisley lining and can be worn inside-out, much like how Smith wore his uniform in the show. Additional graphic T-shirts include a cartoon version of Smith with the phrase “Will Power” and a retro tie-dye shirt with a past photo of Smith.

Accessories such as socks, caps, a navy and paisley basketball called the “Money Ball,” a gym bag, air freshener and a phone ring round out the collection that also has a cropped hoodie and gym shorts for women and apparel options for kids.

Bel-Air Athletics is the second collection Smith dropped through Westbrook Inc., a holding company that Smith formed with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith and Miguel Melendez and Kosaku Yada. Westbrook also launched “Red Table Talk,” the original talk show with Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris on Facebook Watch.

Smith this year appeared in his first fashion campaigns for Moncler’s “Genius Is Born Crazy” campaign and Onitsuka Tiger’s 70th anniversary campaign.

Bel-Air Athletics will be available from Oct. 1 through 14, with prices ranging from $6 to $200.