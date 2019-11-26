Will Smith, actor, producer and musician, is releasing the second collection of his new apparel brand, Bel-Air Athletics. The line goes on sale today, and runs through mid-December. The limited collection features more than 40 new items of unisex apparel and accessories.

Bel-Air Athletics was introduced earlier this year as a limited drop, and now Smith and his team have developed the line into a stand-alone brand. Bel-Air Athletics is a sports-inspired street brand that is part of Westbrook Inc., Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s newly launched holding company.

The collection, which will be available on Belairathletics.com, references Smith’s series, “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” which aired from 1990 to 1996 and starred Smith as a street-smart teenager and channels Smith’s influence on fashion and culture in the Eighties and Nineties.

Key pieces in the collection include the MVP Varsity Jacket; the Bel-Air Skipper Jacket, which is a modern take on the Nineties satin baseball jackets; the Will Power 3.0 long sleeve T-shirt, which shows Smith dunking a basketball on a background of galactic tie-dye; the Gridiron crewneck, inspired by a Philadelphia Eagles jersey won by Smith on an episode of the show, and a wide range of branded gear, including T-shirts, hoodies, sweatpants and accessories.

Clothing retails from $15 for socks to $450 for the MVP Varsity Jacket. Accessories range from $6 for the Off-tackle Air freshener to $125 for the Mixtape (four-pack box set, two versions).

The site goes live at 1 p.m., Eastern time today.

For more stories:

Will Smith Drops Limited Bel-Air Athletics Collection

Will Smith Takes the Lead in Onitsuka Tiger Spot