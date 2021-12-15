William Shatner Partners With Brookstone

Space travelers abound from billionaires like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson and Zozotown founder Yusaku Maezawa to former NFL player and TV commentators like Michael Strahan. William Shatner is also in that club and Brookstone has lined him up for a yearlong partnership.

Better known as Star Trek’s “Captain Kirk,” Shatner’s career is all about space for generations of fans. In October, he was part of the Bezos-bankrolled Blue Origin NS-18 suborbital flight, making the 90-year-old the oldest person to go to space. The four-person voyage in the New Shepherd capsule was reportedly a $5.5 billion project. Their 11-minute mission will be the subject of Amazon Prime’s documentary “Shatner in Space,” which debuts Wednesday.

That coincides with today’s unveiling of Brookstone’s digital campaign starring Shatner called “Brookstone…Out of This World.” The 90-year-old will appear in digital advertising and social media campaigns as well as on select packaging.

Shatner also happens to be a lifelong Brookstone customer. “He knew all the products. He shopped all the airport stores,” said Creative Playground’s Dari Marder, who was on location for the campaign’s photo shoot earlier this month. Shatner spoke about the profound and magical experience of going into space, she said.

In an interview Tuesday, Ralph Gindi, chief operating office of BlueStar Alliance, which owns Brookstone, cited Shatner’s world renowned, stating that he “is a very special person who we all have grown up with throughout our lives and that’s a natural quality of the brand as well. It’s not a one-product brand and William’s not a one-product guy.”

While having the financial means to lift off into the galaxies is enough for high rollers, more traditional astronauts face a more competitive route. Last week NASA revealed its latest class of astronaut candidates, four women and six men, who were plucked from a field of approximately 12,000 candidates. But they won’t be on launchpads or visiting the International Space Station anytime soon. Two years of training are required before graduation.

In addition to its 34 airport stores, Brookstone has 500 shops-in-shop within the Hudson Group. The brand is also sold in Macy’s, Bed, Bath & Beyond and in other stores. Brookstone plans to open 10 stores in the next 12 months, Gindi said. “We’re a financially stable company with big growth ahead of us. We really are fortunate to have gone through the pandemic and are stronger than ever.”

Apparel is not a key category at the moment, but items such as heated pillows, massage chairs, fitness training equipment and travel accessories are in demand, he said. “When we look at products, and apparel can have some of these functions and features, we’re looking for quality, unique and solve a problem. We try to make them distinctive and they have to be innovative. And of course, they have to be giftable. Sixty percent of our customers are women buying gifts and many are for men.”

Asked if he is concerned about travel restrictions resurfacing in certain regions, Gindi said: “I hope everybody’s safe and they follow whatever the guidelines are that they are given. It looks like travel is picking up. The airports are getting busier. People want to go out and see their families.”

He added, “Of course, we are watching it every day. But things are picking up, people are feeling better and people are getting out. As a result, people are traveling and they want to see their families again, especially for the holidays.”