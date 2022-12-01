×
Willow Smith Goes Edgy in Stella McCartney Blazer and Cutout Pants at “Emancipation” Premiere 

The songstress attended the movie premiere for her father’s new film, which will be released on Apple TV+ Dec. 9.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 30: Willow Smith attends Apple Original Films' "Emancipation" Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre on November 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Willow Smith attends Apple Original Films' "Emancipation" premiere on Nov. 30 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Willow Smith attended the “Emancipation” movie premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday with an edgy look. The artist wore an all-black ensemble from Stella McCartney’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection. 

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 30: Willow Smith attends Apple Original Films' "Emancipation" Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre on November 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Willow Smith attends Apple Original Films’ “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere on Nov. 30 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Willow’s outfit consisted of a sleeveless blazer crop top and low-rise black dress pants with crystal leaf cutouts on the hips. For accessories, Willow wore a few silver rings and a black ring. 

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 30: Willow Smith attends Apple Original Films' "Emancipation" Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre on November 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Willow Smith attends Apple Original Films’ “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere on Nov. 30 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

To finish her look, she slipped into a pair of black Versace platform shoes with a dramatic pointed toe and 6.7-inch heels. Her hair, a blunt-cut, wavy asymmetrical bob, was styled with a side part that covered part of her face. 

Willow’s makeup was in alignment with her edgy look, including black eyeliner, black eye shadow, bleached brows and a matte rose lip. 

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 30: (L-R) Trey Smith, Willow Smith, Jaden Smith, Will Smith, and Jada Pinkett Smith attend Apple Original Films' "Emancipation" Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre on November 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
The Smith family attends Apple Original Films’ “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere on Nov. 30 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Willow joined other members of her family at the Apple Original Film’ premiere, including Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith. 

Willow recently has made more ventures into the fashion industry, collaborating with Mugler in September to donate $50,000 to her mother’s high school, Baltimore School for the Arts. The partnership donation comes after Willow was announced the face of Mugler’s women’s scent Alien Goddess in 2021. 

Debuting on Apple’s streaming service Apple TV+ on Dec. 9, the film stars Will Smith portraying a runaway enslaved man who historical accounts call “Whipped Peter.” As he journeys through the dangerous Louisiana swamplands to freedom in the North, Peter embodies resilience and bravery. The film also stars Ben Foster, Charmaine Bingwa and Mustafa Shakir. 

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

