LOVE ON THE SET: Salvatore Ferragamo has tapped Wim Wenders to shoot its fall 2021 advertising campaign.

The acclaimed director filmed and shot Italian actress Gaia Girace and Swedish actor and musician Felix Sandman, member of boy band FO&O, in Milan, which served as the set of a short movie and a range of images.

The campaign, titled “A Future Together,” will hit the September issues of international magazines and, as the brand indicated in a statement, will portray a love story born on the set.

Girace and Sandman will be dressed in key looks from the Salvatore Ferragamo fall 2021 collection, the last designed by former creative director Paul Andrew.

Back in February, the collection was presented with a video featuring models striding through a futuristic New York City before entering a tunnel that transported them into the present: in this case, the show space of Milan’s Rotonda della Besana venue.

The collaboration with Wenders marks another milestone in Ferragamo’s strong relationship with the movie industry, dating back to the ’20s when the namesake founder opened a shop in Hollywood. Most recently, for the spring 2021 advertising campaign, the luxury house teamed with Luca Guadagnino, who also created the documentary on Salvatore Ferragamo and his life, which debuted at the Venice Film Festival last year.

