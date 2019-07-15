At Wimbledon, the people watching is just as exciting as following the action on the court — with much of it playing out on social media.

This year’s two-week championship saw a number of celebrity attendees — including appearances from members of the British royal family — who brought their fashion A-game to one of the biggest tennis matches of the year.

Wimbledon’s royal box — which requires a “smart casual” dress code — saw Prince William, Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex make repeat appearances over the course of the championship. To cheer on close friend Serena Williams, the Duchess of Sussex sat outside of the royal box on Day Four of the tournament, dressed casually in a white blazer and jeans. She later joined Middleton and her sister, Pippa, on Day 12 of the tournament, where Markle wore a Givenchy dress shirt paired with a printed Hugo Boss skirt. Instead of attending the final day of the tournament, Markle joined Prince Harry at the U.K. premiere of “The Lion King,” where the couple met Beyoncé and Jay Z.

The Duchess of Cambridge, on the other hand, had her own share of memorable moments during the tournament. After a stressful finale match in which paparazzi documented Middleton’s many facial expressions, she went on court to present the Wimbledon trophy to men’s singles winner Novak Djokovic. Earlier in the tournament, Middleton exchanged a sweet moment with tennis veteran Stan Smith, who gifted the Duchess a personalized pair of sneakers for Prince Louis.

Other celebrities documented their time at the tournament on Instagram, including Lena Dunham and David Beckham, who attended with their parents, respectively. Woody Harrelson, for another, stole the spotlight at the tournament when he was prevented from taking his seat during a play. The actor, unphased, used the moment to enthusiastically drink his glass of wine, which the Internet gladly turned into a number of memes.

A stirring tale of loss, endurance and triumph at #Wimbledon in three acts, starring @WoodyHarrelson pic.twitter.com/8BUuUqybbm — Chris Joseph (@byChrisJoseph) July 13, 2019

Me trying to get back on reading Twitter feuds but time won't just let me. Maybe it's for the best. 🤡 #Wimbledon #WoodyHarrelson Woody harrelson pic.twitter.com/CIURzIgQAy — Paul Tower ⚡️ (@paultower) July 13, 2019

Scroll on to see more celebrity social media posts from the 2019 Wimbledon championship.

Read more here:

Prince William and Kate Middleton Make First Comments on Baby Sussex

Meghan Markle Makes First Public Appearance After Baby Archie’s Birth

Baby Sussex Expected to Generate Retail Boom

WATCH: How to Recreate Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding Messy Bun