BLUE, AGAIN: Windsor Castle’s Round Tower turned blue on Thursday night as part of a weekly tribute to Britain’s National Health Service, which is on the front lines in the fight against the coronavirus.

The Royal Family posted an image on Twitter early Friday saying the tower turned blue “as we joined the nation to mark our appreciation for all of the U.K.’s key workers.”

Last week, it was Selfridges that turned blue, and each Thursday night members of the British public stand outside their homes — or clap from open windows — as a tribute to the doctors, nurses, care workers and support staff in the NHS.

Sir Paul McCartney, David Beckham, Kylie Minogue, Sir Elton John, Daniel Craig and Phoebe Waller-Bridge were among the British (or U.K.-dwelling) music and film starts took part in videos expressing their gratitude to the NHS.

Even Prince William’s three children, Princes George and Louis and Princes Charlotte, were pictured clapping outside their home at Anmer Hall, on the Queen’s Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

Due to the COVID-19 quarantine, the Queen decamped early to Windsor Castle with Prince Philip, while Prince Charles — who has recovered from the coronavirus — is at Balmoral with his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are hunkered down at Anmer Hall.

The Round Tower at Windsor Castle was built in 1170 by King Henry II — who was married to Eleanor of Aquitaine, and who was embroiled in the famous Thomas Becket scandal.

It was remodeled under King George IV in the early 19th century, and only recently opened its doors to the public after a major refurbishment that began in the Seventies.