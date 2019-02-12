At fashion week, it’s oftentimes as important to see what’s happening on the runway as it is to pay attention to what attendees are wearing. Fashion trends are beginning to emerge courtesy of the street style set at NYFW and the fan favorite so far: colorful winter coats.

The winter fashion trend is popping up in a number of iterations. Many are combining the trend with another top winter trend, the teddy coat, in hues of pink and purple. Others, like Tamu McPherson are sporting updated versions of the puffer jacket in taxi yellow. Saks’ Roopal Patel, for another, did a color-block-like styling look with a hot pink topper over a yellow outfit.

In addition to solids, colorful prints were also seen on the streets of Manhattan during fashion week in a floral-printed coat done in a purple, pink and green color scheme and a paint-splatter printed coat in varying hues of orange.

