Today, Australian designers Evangeline Titilas and Sami Lorking-Tanner of With Jéan are launching Leisure Suite as its casual sister label. While With Jéan focuses on girly attire through flirty tops and minidresses, Leisure Suite incorporates “less buttons and more elastic waists,” and is comprised of 100 percent premium cotton garments. The brand acts as the duo’s result to spending time at home quarantining, and being unable to travel, due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

“We felt we could offer a line that was comfortable and relaxed, yet underscored by With Jéan’s playful essence,” Lorking-Tanner explained. “We created Leisure Suite as a source of escapism during this chaotic year. It’s a line designed to help us remove ourselves from the pressures of 2020 and to get comfortable.”

Inspired by their inability to travel, the line is inspired by the nostalgia of ordering room service and feeling pampered in a beautiful hotel.

“Feeling like you’ve escaped the pressures of reality for a minute, like you’re treating yourself to something special, even if it is just ordering room service with a face mask on and having wine with your best friend or partner while wearing a plush hotel robe,” the duo commented.

Launching today, the 18-piece collection includes quintessential loungewear: logo and slogan sweatshirts, sweatpants and shorts, crew neck T-shirt, baseball hats and a tote bag. The brand is available on its own e-commerce, with prices ranging from $79 to $129.