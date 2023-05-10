With Jéan to Open Pop-up at 33 Howard Street in New York

With Jéan, an Australian contemporary fashion brand, will open its first 2,400-square-foot pop-up store Wednesday at 33 Howard Street in New York.

It will remain open through the beginning of August.

Founded in 2017 by two friends, Sami Lorking-Tanner and Evangeline Titilas, the brand was established to create items they felt were missing from their wardrobes. It began with a well-curated rotation of flattering tops to wear with jeans. Among the offerings at the store are the Sabrin top (a strapless corset style top with a hook and eye front closure featuring a lace detail bust and lace up ribbon back), Ryder dress (a sweetheart corset-style dress with a wired bust cup featuring lace detail and lace up ribbon back) and the bestselling corset/ribbon-trimmed silhouettes.

With Jéan, which began selling ready-to-wear and offers dresses, tops and bottoms, has since expanded into swimwear and accessories.

With more than 530,000 followers on Instagram and TikTok, the brand is grounded in how real women like to dress. It schedules its collection drops throughout the year to best serve its customers rather than follow a traditional fashion calendar. In addition to the pop-up, the brand is available exclusively at its website Withjean.com.

With Jéan’s new pop-up at 33 Howard Street in New York.

With Jéan partners with ethical factories in China and features eco-conscious fabrics in its designs. Its label has been worn by celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid and Lily-Rose Depp.

Asked why they chose New York to open their first pop-up store, Titilas told WWD, “New York is our biggest audience full-stop, outside of Australia, and it’s no wonder why. Who doesn’t love New York — the culture and energy is something that can’t be found anywhere else. We’re so grateful to have such a passionate and engaged audience in this incredible city, and we’re thrilled to be able to bring the brand closer to home for them this summer,” she said.