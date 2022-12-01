With Love Halston Scholarship Winner Announced

To announce its “With Love Halston” student scholarship winner, the Istituto Marangoni Miami held a Studio 54-inspired event where more than 700 guests, celebrities, fashion industry leaders and the media convened.

The event was timed to key off Art Basel Miami, which runs through Saturday.

The Istituto Marangoni Miami said in a statement that the celebration, which was held Tuesday, was “part of a larger fashion movement recognizing an international cadre of new talent, innovation and inspiration.”

The winner of the student design contest was Ryan Anthony Hamilton, who created a Halston-inspired jumpsuit with a splatter paint design. Coming in second was Valentina Arenas, who was followed by Camila Balleste in third.

“The contest gave students, which were narrowed down to eight finalists, hands-on experience and insights into Halston’s talents and style,” the Istituto Marangoni Miami said. “The competition used five-point criteria, including the requirement that Ultrasuede, the fabric synonymous with his work, be used. Participants created inspiration boards, paper sketches, selected fabric swatches and showed designs with front and back views.”

Lesley Frowick, Halston’s niece and founder of the nonprofit With Love Halston, said her uncle “was a visionary. He would be proud if he were here to witness these talented eight Marangoni Miami finalists.”

Other notables at the event included Steve Gold, cofounder of With Love Halston; Ken Downing, Halston creative director; Hakan Bakyam, chief executive officer of the Istituto Marangoni Miami; Audrey Schilt, illustrator for Halston and Ralph Lauren, and Kiki Barth of The Real Housewives of Miami. Eva Hughes, former editor-in-chief of Vogue Mexico, served as emcee of the event.

Baykam said it takes “courage, perseverance and a little madness to make it in this industry. Halston had this. He was courageous and extreme in his own minimalistic way. We are excited to be collaborating with With Love Halston. Students need to challenge themselves and participate in contests like this one. It’s a tough industry, and they need to be persistent — just like Halston.”