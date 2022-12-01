×
Thursday's Digital Daily: December 1, 2022

Haider Ackermann Plans to Explore Jean Paul Gaultier’s Quieter Side

Men's

Tremaine Emory to Guest Design Dior Fall Capsule

Fashion

Ludovic de Saint Sernin Named Creative Director of Ann Demeulemeester

With Love Halston Scholarship Winner Announced

The Istituto Marangoni Miami's Ryan Anthony Hamilton takes the top spot with a Halston-inspired jumpsuit with a splatter paint design.

Istituto Marangoni Miami
During the event, Ken Downing posed student finalists to recreate a WWD image from 1977 where Halston and assistants fit model Pat Cleveland on a tabletop. Photo by Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for Istituto Marangoni Miami.

To announce its “With Love Halston” student scholarship winner, the Istituto Marangoni Miami held a Studio 54-inspired event where more than 700 guests, celebrities, fashion industry leaders and the media convened.

The event was timed to key off Art Basel Miami, which runs through Saturday.

The Istituto Marangoni Miami said in a statement that the celebration, which was held Tuesday, was “part of a larger fashion movement recognizing an international cadre of new talent, innovation and inspiration.”

The winner of the student design contest was Ryan Anthony Hamilton, who created a Halston-inspired jumpsuit with a splatter paint design. Coming in second was Valentina Arenas, who was followed by Camila Balleste in third.

“The contest gave students, which were narrowed down to eight finalists, hands-on experience and insights into Halston’s talents and style,” the Istituto Marangoni Miami said. “The competition used five-point criteria, including the requirement that Ultrasuede, the fabric synonymous with his work, be used. Participants created inspiration boards, paper sketches, selected fabric swatches and showed designs with front and back views.”

Lesley Frowick, Halston’s niece and founder of the nonprofit With Love Halston, said her uncle “was a visionary. He would be proud if he were here to witness these talented eight Marangoni Miami finalists.”

Other notables at the event included Steve Gold, cofounder of With Love Halston; Ken Downing, Halston creative director; Hakan Bakyam, chief executive officer of the Istituto Marangoni Miami; Audrey Schilt, illustrator for Halston and Ralph Lauren, and Kiki Barth of The Real Housewives of Miami. Eva Hughes, former editor-in-chief of Vogue Mexico, served as emcee of the event.

Baykam said it takes “courage, perseverance and a little madness to make it in this industry. Halston had this. He was courageous and extreme in his own minimalistic way. We are excited to be collaborating with With Love Halston. Students need to challenge themselves and participate in contests like this one. It’s a tough industry, and they need to be persistent — just like Halston.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

