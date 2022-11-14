×
WME Fashion Taps Stuckey and Fasting-Berg to New Roles

They will look to identify and deliver opportunities that weave together fashion with entertainment, culture and sports.

David Stuckey and Kimberly Fasting-Berg
David Stuckey and Kimberly Fasting-Berg Courtesy image

WME Fashion has named David Stuckey and Kimberly Fasting-Berg as executive vice president, revenue, and executive vice president, marketing, respectively. Both are new posts.

WME Fashion’s portfolio includes Art + Commerce, IMG Models, IMG Fashion Events and Properties and The Wall Group.

“I’m pleased to welcome David and Kim to WME Fashion. Alongside our global teams, their expertise will propel our fashion business to new heights as we continue to innovate and deliver value for our clients and partners across fashion, beauty, luxury and events,” said Susan Plagemann, president of WME Fashion, who joined in August from Condé Nast, where she was chief business officer for the Style Division.

Stuckey most recently was chief business officer at Shop Premium Outlets, where he led business development, responsible for doubling retail partnerships and launching the company’s digital marketplace efforts, including livestream capabilities. Earlier, he spent over a decade at Condé Nast where he led global sales for Vogue.

Fasting-Berg most recently was chief marketing officer at Kravet where she oversaw the reinvigoration of the company’s portfolio of home brands. Earlier, she was head of marketing at Condé Nast, where she oversaw the transition of the legacy print business into a monetizable digital-first offering, and launched several marketing innovations that aligned with key cultural moments, including The Met Gala, Vogue’s Forces of Fashion and Vanity Fair’s Oscar Party.

In their new roles, which they begin this month, both Stuckey and Fasting-Berg will look to identify and deliver innovative opportunities that weave together fashion, entertainment, culture and sports.

