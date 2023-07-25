WNBA’s New York Liberty Partners With M.M.LaFleur

GAME ON: The New York-based womenswear brand M.M.LaFleur is teaming with the WNBA’s New York Liberty for a multiyear partnership.

The union, which became official this month, is a first for both entities. The 10-year-old clothing company and the league’s New York team aligned on the idea that the world is a better place when women succeed.

As part of the deal, M.M.LaFleur will suit up the New York Liberty’s head coach Sandy Brondello along with members of the organization’s executive leadership team. Members of the Liberty will sport M.M.LaFleur’s signature styles for various occasions including game days, off-court appearances and in-office, among other occasions.

In addition in an effort to build community, the organizations will host panel discussions, networking opportunities and social impact events at both Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and M.M.LaFleur stores. The Liberty and M.M.LaFleur will also team up for some social media content and longer-form features, which will appear in M.M.LaFleur’s digital magazine, The M Dash.

WNBA fans will also have the opportunity to get a dash of style. M.M.LaFleur will serve up some personal styling opportunities and exclusive promotions for the Liberty’s fans.

Revealing the news, M.M.LaFleur’s founder and chief executive officer Sarah LaFleur said she is “a huge admirer of [Liberty CEO] Keia Clarke and her leadership” as well as “a big fan” of the New York Liberty. She noted how the team advocates for women athletes, young girls, Black, Indigenous and people of color women and the LGBTQ community.

Illustrating how the deal is not solely a product-driven one, she said, “There’s so much that our community of customers and suppliers can learn from women in sports and vice versa.”

The partnership is in line with a new commitment M.M.LaFleur unveiled earlier this year. The company has vowed to donate 10 percent of its profits annually to women’s empowerment-related causes. That is in sync with its long-term social impact partnerships with Bottomless Closet and the International Rescue Committee.