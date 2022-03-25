Wolverine to Partner With Halo on Limited-edition Boot

Wolverine is the latest brand to dip its toe into the gaming field.

The Rockford, Mich.-based footwear and apparel company is partnering with 343 Industries, developers of the popular Halo video game, on a new boot inspired by its famous protagonist, the Master Chief.

The new Wolverine x Halo: The Master Chief collaboration boot are based on Wolverine’s Hellcat model. Wolverine released a video in August 2020 touting the strength of the boot’s safety toe and video gamers quickly started to weigh in that the boot looked like it was part of the Halo universe. That led to the two companies to start talking about collaborating, a process that lasted a year and resulted in the release of 117 pairs of the Wolverine x Hale: The Master Chief.

The boots will feature a number of references to the popular game, including the number 117, the Master Chief’s Spartan number that will be included on each left boot. In addition the UNSC (United Nations Space Command) insignia can be found throughout the boot and the outsole includes the in-universe logo for the “Materials Group,” the manufacturer of the Master Chief’s Mjolnir armor.

Beyond the gaming references, the boots are equipped with an UltraSpring midsole for a lightweight feel, and rubber lug outsoles for traction. They are made from full-grain leather and include a hook-and-loop cover over the laces.

“After nearly a year of design and collaboration, we’re proud to launch the Wolverine x Halo: The Master Chief boot,” said Tom Kennedy, global brand president of Wolverine. “This collaboration is a true testament to the devotion both Wolverine and 343 Industries have to our fans, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to bring a boot inspired by the Halo universe to life.”

In December, 343 released the Halo Infinite, the latest game in the series and its largest to-date with more than 20 million players. In addition, the Halo television series premiered exclusively on Paramount+ on March 24.

“Given our roots in military science fiction, we’ve often heard from our fans that there is an appetite for a boot inspired by the Master Chief. So, when Wolverine approached us about a collaboration, we were ready to answer the call,” said John Friend, director, Halo and Xbox Consumer Products at 343 Industries — Microsoft. “The limited-edition boot gives Halo fans a chance to step inside (the boots) to become Master Chief and bring the Halo universe into their everyday life, and we’re eager to see how fans react to the collaboration and forthcoming launches as part of our partnership with Wolverine.”

The limited-edition boots will retail for $225 and be available starting at noon on the March 29 on Wolverine’s e-commerce site.