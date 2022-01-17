Women in Motion Brings Vivian Maier Exhibition to Italy

ITALY BOUND: Women in Motion is landing in Italy for the first time.

Initially aimed at highlighting work by women in the realm of film and in the arts and culture, Women in Motion was founded in 2015 at the Cannes Film Festival.

It is now supporting a second leg of the exhibition dedicated to photographer Vivian Maier, to be staged Feb. 9 to June 26 in the Sale Chiablese of the Royal Museums of Turin.

The retrospective was first held in Paris at the Musée du Luxembourg Sept. 15 to Jan. 16.

The exhibition comprises more than 250 black-and-white and color images and videos and is curated by Anne Morin, shining a light on the late American street photographer’s creativity.

Women in Motion is emphasizing the role of women in photography and all of their artistic expressions, which still contain profound gender inequalities.

Kering has been expanding its Women in Motion program in recent years and added the photography award in 2019.

Liz Johnson Artur was the winner of its 2021 Women in Motion Award for photography, in recognition of the Russian-Ghanaian’s work featuring the African diaspora around the world.

Kering has strong ties with Italy and its luxury brands, ranging from Gucci and Bottega Veneta to Brioni and Pomellato, and the French luxury group has for years been investing in consolidating its presence in the country.