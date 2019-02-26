There’s never a dull moment in the City of Light. Here, a smattering of ideas of what to do between fashion shows.

GENERATION US: Two new stores, run by former Colette employees, have emerged on the northern tip of the Rue Cambon in Paris following a broad reshuffling of retail space in the tony neighborhood. Adding a sheen of Colette-cool to the luxury stronghold, the stores offer a range of streetwear, watches, sneakers and magazines from a wide swath of brands.

The five-strong team behind Nous includes Olivier Breton, Marvin Dein, Enson Malbranche, Tarek Amoura and Sylvain Brondel. “After the closing of Colette, it was normal to continue our momentum, build our own project with the know-how and contacts we built up over so many years,” said Dein, who spent five of his 10 years at Colette buying sneakers.

The triangular space at Number 48, opened first, sprinkling streetwear with art, watches from labels including Rolex, Label Noir and Romain Jérome, glasses from Gucci and Spektre, jewelry from Nina & Ko, Tom Wood and John Hardy, and high-tech objects from Bang & Olufsen and Hadro. Across the street are cosmetics and perfume from labels such as Codage, Initio, BDK and Blast, as well as sneakers, books, apparel for men and women, and space for pop-ups and new brands. — Mimosa Spencer

Nous

48 and 49 Rue Cambon, 75001

Tel.: +33-1-40-28-40-75

Open Monday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

SPORTY CHAMPS: As the Champs-Élysées becomes a place for global brands to flex their muscles, the sprawling Adidas flagship on the famed avenue has now grown even bigger. Following the label’s revamp of the store next door, the space now stretches over nearly 64,000 square feet. A bleacher entrance draws in foot traffic with more than 200 seats facing a giant screen where sports events can be projected. In addition to test areas dedicated to running, football and basketball, there is also a space reserved for kids. Customization onsite is offered in the two “creator hubs,” while refreshment is offered in the store’s nutrition bar. For those in the market for a fashion fix, a shop-in-shop sells Y-3 products. — Mimosa Spencer

Adidas

22 Avenue des Champs-Élysées, 75008

Tel.: +33-1-56-59-32-80

Open Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

EATING OUT: Whether in need of a quick coffee, hungry for a bite to eat or looking to knock back a few cocktails, these six new Parisian spots have got you covered during fashion week.

Fed up of queuing at crowded coffee spots? Head over to Malro, a spacious new Mediterranean restaurant near the Rue de Bretagne, where it’s possible to find both extensive seating and delicious dishes. Truffle pizza and fresh pasta are safe bets, but the starters menu is where the real gems are: Pick between homemade hummus sprinkled with zaatar, lemony taramasalata and an exquisite tuna and tzatziki pairing.

Don’t let the decor at Japanese restaurant Ran distract you from your plate. If the three golden salons, decorated by Tristan Auer, are pretty stunning, chef Shuhei Yamashita’s creations are just as breathtaking: Meat and fish are either grilled using “robata,” a cooking technique involving lava stones, or served raw in perfect pairings, such as a beef tataki infused with black truffle or sushi with fresh mango.

Two new spots for coffee lovers have also opened in Paris. Michelin-starred chef Alain Ducasse applies his haute cuisine knowledge to the art of coffee roasting at La Manufacture, a café/boutique in Bastille. Customers here can sip eight different kinds of coffee – including a unique blend from the island of La Réunion, exclusive to the shop, or a creamy cappuccino made with whole milk from Normandy – and even go home with their own beans or ground coffee.

Further east of the city, a stone’s throw from the Canal de l’Ourcq, hipster coffee roasters Belleville Brûlerie welcome enthusiasts to their Quartier Général. Both a coffee shop and a boutique (check out their retro “Chateau Belleville” posters and merchandise), the new haunt also organizes tours of the roasting area as well as workshops every Saturday morning, led by coffee specialists wearing the brand’s signature blue worker’s shirt.

Hidden away in the up-and-coming 20th arrondissement, near the Père Lachaise cemetery, A La Vierge is both a restaurant and a wine bar. The kitchen is run by Franco-Australian foodie duo Elsa Marie and Julian May, while sommelier Damien Lacour is in charge of the selection of wines from small producers, which can also be purchased on the premises. Menus change daily and take the form of small plates for the evening service. Expect roasted cauliflower, grilled octopus, spiced cockles and May’s homemade sausages.

The team behind bar collective Animaux has added a new creature to its menagerie. After L’Ours (French for “the bear”) and Le Renard (“the fox”), Enguerrand Marque and Victor Grégoire have just opened La Loutre (“the otter”), where it’s possible to find the same selection of signature cocktails — at a very affordable price point — as well as four new creations, including the tequila, roasted pineapple and agave syrup drink “Otter than you.” Be sure to get there early, it’s the coolest new spot in town. — Fleur Burlet

Malro

7 Rue Froissard, 75003

Tel.: +33-1-42-77-38-47

Open Tuesday to Thursday, noon to 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 to 11 p.m. Friday, noon to 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, noon to 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. to midnight. Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.

Ran

8 Rue d’Anjou, 75008

Tel.: +33-1-40-17-04-77

Open Monday to Sunday, noon to 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 to 11 p.m.

La Manufacture Alain Ducasse

12 Rue Saint Sabin, 75011

Tel.: +33-1-40-02-76-90

Open Tuesday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Le Quartier Général Brûlerie Belleville

14 bis Rue Lally-Tollendal, 75019

Tel.: +33-9-83-75-60-80

Open Wednesday to Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

A la Vierge

58 Rue de la Réunion, 75020

Tel.: +33-43-67-51-15

Restaurant open Monday to Saturday, noon to 2:30 p.m. and 7 to 10:30 p.m. Sunday, noon to 2:30 p.m.

Wine cellar open Monday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to midnight. Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

La Loutre

46 Rue Jean-Pierre Timbaud, 75011

Tel.: +33-1-48-06-05-36

Open Monday and Tuesday, 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Wednesday to Saturday, 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Cocktails priced at 6 euros from 6 to 9 p.m., then 8 euros until closing.

WORK OUT: The tony gym L’Usine has just opened its third outpost in the French capital, in the Saint-Lazare train station, in central Paris, not far from the Galeries Lafayette and Printemps department stores. Sprawling more than 22,220 square feet and bathed in natural light, the two-story facility has state-of-the-art machines and decor accented with wood, steel and waxed concrete.

Seventy-five hours of classes, including 12 different types of yoga, are held weekly in a vast, 1,665-square-foot room. — Jennifer Weil

L’Usine Saint-Lazare

1 Cour du Havre, 75008

Tel.: +33-1-84-79-40-40

Open Monday to Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

OP ART: The first major retrospective in France of Victor Vasarely’s oeuvre is on view at the Pompidou Center, bringing together 300 creations by the father of optical and kinetic art. Based on scientific process, his visual language is being addressed through its influence on popular culture outside of art.

The Palais de Tokyo is exploring themes of migration and race in social history with Theaster Gates’ new project. The American artist is also presenting recent works at the Gagosian gallery, offering a comprehensive overview of his outlook on society through various media.

Impressionism is the movement featured at the Fondation Louis Vuitton this season, with the showcase of Samuel Courtauld’s stunning collection. The British industrialist acquired masterpieces of iconic painters such as Édouard Manet, Paul Cézanne and Vincent van Gogh. Simultaneously, the last three floors of the foundation are revealing a new selection of 70 contemporary works from its permanent collection, with likes of Gerhard Richter and Yayoi Kusama.

The Jean-Jacques Henner museum is the perfect setting for an exhibition on redheads. Here, paintings, sketches, films and mannequins underline the power of red and give a special nod to Sonia Rykiel with creations drawn from her daughter Nathalie’s private collection.

Spring is coming to the Jeu de Paume museum with the display of color photographs by Italian artist Luigi Ghirri. Spanning the Seventies, his images present a perfect reflection of modern European culture through radiant landscapes and other representations of the world.

Conversely, black-and-white snaps were Robert Doisneau’s medium of choice. His work is being showcased at the Philharmonie, which is addressing the French photographer’s relationships to music with a chronological installation of portraits ranging from Fifties street musicians to pop singers from the Eighties. — Anne-Aymone Gheerbrant

“Vasarely – Sharing Forms,” through May 6

Centre Pompidou, Place Georges Pompidou, 75004

Tel.: +33-1-44-78-12-33

Open Wednesday to Monday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“The Courtauld Collection: A Vision for Impressionism,” through June 17

“The Collection of the Fondation: A Vision for Painting,” through Aug. 26

Fondation Louis Vuitton, 8 Avenue du Mahatma Gandhi, 75116

Tel.: +33-1-40-69-96-00

Open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday noon to 7 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“Theaster Gates – Amalgam,” through May 12

Palais de Tokyo, 13 Avenue du Président Wilson, 75116

Tel.: +33-1-81-97-35-88

Open Wednesday to Monday, noon to midnight

“Theaster Gates – Selected Works,” through March 23

Gagosian, 4 Rue de Ponthieu, 75008

Tel.: +33-1-75-00-05-92

Open Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“Red Hair! From Jean-Jacques Henner to Sonia Rykiel,” through May 20

Musée Jean-Jacques Henner, 43 Avenue de Villiers, 75017

Tel.: +33-1-47-63-42-73

Open Wednesday to Monday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“Luigi Ghirri – The Map and the Territory, Photographs From the 1970’s,” through June 2

Jeu de Paume, 1 Place de la Concorde, 75008

Tel.: +33-1-47-03-12-50

Open Wednesday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“Doisneau and Music,” through April 28

Cité de la Musique – Philharmonie de Paris, 221 Avenue Jean-Jaurès, 75019

Tel.: +33-1-44-84-44-84

Open Tuesday to Friday, noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.