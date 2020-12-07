The new “Wonder Woman 1984” film starring Gal Gadot will drop on Dec. 25 in theaters and on HBO Max — and will cleverly include a classic fine jewelry design.

When Gadot is seen in Wonder Woman’s human form, a character known as Diana Prince, she will wear a special 18-karat yellow gold version of Elsa Peretti’s classic Bone Cuff, designed for Tiffany & Co. some 50 years ago.

In the film, Peretti’s design is a nod to Wonder Woman’s signature costume, particularly its own golden cuffs that deflect fire, weaponry and other attacks — thus creating a visual link between Wonder Woman’s two egos. It is available for sale at Tiffany & Co. stores for $16,000.

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins said the “Elsa Peretti Bone Cuff is still, to this day, the most stunning piece of jewelry that I’ve ever seen. I first became aware of this work of beauty when I received a small one as a gift from an ex’s mother. I loved it immediately, but even still, many years later when I glimpsed an editorial shot of someone wearing the long Bone Cuff online, I didn’t realize it was related, and obsessively searched for what it was. When I found out it was Peretti’s extended cuff, it sealed the collection as a masterwork of adornment.”

Jenkins added that her “love of the cuffs became magically relevant when I directed the ‘Wonder Woman’ films, as they marry perfectly with the character. As a result, we featured them as the one piece of jewelry that Diana Prince would choose in ‘Wonder Woman 1984.’”