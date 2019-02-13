LONDON — The Woolmark Company has lined up a panel of judges from across the design, editorial and retail sectors ahead of this year’s international final on Feb. 16, during London Fashion Week.

Judges at the awards event, which will take place at Lindley Hall in Westminster, include designer Alber Elbaz; actor Gwendoline Christie; consultant Floriane de Saint Pierre; InStyle editor in chief Laura Brown and Highsnobiety founder David Fischer.

Among the retail executives taking part in the initiative are Harvey Nichols’ Laura Larbalestier; Mytheresa.com’s Tiffany Hsu and Kelly Wong, director of fashion at Lane Crawford.

The panel will pick the men’s wear and women’s wear winners for the International Woolmark Prize, and the winners will be announced immediately.

Men’s wear nominees include Daniel W. Fletcher, Nicholas Daley, Willy Chavarria and South Korean label Youser.

Albus Lumen, Brandon Maxwell, Colovos, Yohei Ohno and I-am-Chen are nominated in the women’s wear category. There is also a unisex category that highlights the works of Angel Chen, Edward Crutchley and CMMN SWDN.

The men’s and women’s wear winners will receive $200,000 each, alongside industry mentorship, and commercial opportunities.

An additional Innovation Award will be granted to a participating designer. It includes a $100,000 prize.