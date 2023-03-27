Woolrich to Introduce Protein Fiber-based Arctic Parka

Upping the ante on sustainable fashion, outerwear specialist Woolrich has linked with Japanese sportswear manufacturer Goldwin Inc. to introduce an eco-minded version of its Arctic Parka, which has been the most distinctive item in the brand’s offering since 1972.

The high-tech outerwear piece for men and women is crafted from the trademarked Brewed Protein fiber, a protein-based textile developed by Japanese biotechnology firm Spiber Inc. and obtained from the microbic fermentation of plant-based sugar, requiring no animal- or petrol-derived materials.

The outerwear piece is to debut for fall 2023 at Woolrich’s and Goldwin’s brick-and-mortar and online stores in the U.S., Europe and Japan.

Goldwin Inc. is a minority shareholder in Woolrich, which is owned by L-Gam, a Luxembourg-based investment firm backed by the princely family of Liechtenstein. The Japanese sportswear company tied up with Spiber in 2015 on research and development of protein-based fabrics.