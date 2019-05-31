MILAN — Woolrich International has named Stefano Saccone as its new chief executive officer. The appointment will be effective this summer.

Saccone, who succeeds Paolo Corinaldesi, joins Woolrich International from VF Corp., where most recently he was vice president and general manager of Vans EMEA. In the American group, he also covered the role of vice president sales and marketing of Napapijri EMEA and vice president and general manager of Eastpack. In the past, he also worked for Ermenegildo Zegna, Procter & Gamble, Ralph Lauren and Nike.

In his new role, Saccone will lead the expansion plan of Woolrich International — which last year passed under the control of L-Gam, a Luxembourg-based investment firm backed by the princely family of Liechtenstein — in specific markets, including North America, Asia, England and France, along with consolidating the company’s retail plan with a focus on online commerce and an omnichannel strategy.

“It is a privilege to join Woolrich at this exciting time and I look forward to building on the outstanding work of Cristina Calori [the owner of WP Lavori in Corso, the company formerly controlling Woolrich] and Andrea Canè [Woolrich creative director] to further grow the brand and business,” Saccone said, adding that he believes the brand has “only begun to express its potential.”

With the fall 2019 collection, presented in January, Woolrich kicked off a repositioning strategy, aimed at making the brand more appealing for international markets, especially the U.S. In particular, the company hired New York-based stylist Mel Ottenberg, who is the man behind Rihanna’s most acclaimed looks, as a fashion consultant; unveiled a new logo — a square with the brand’s signature Buffalo plaid — developed in collaboration with New York’s prestigious independent design firm Pentagram, and streamlined its offering. This now includes exclusively the Woolrich premium urban line and the Woolrich Outdoor Label, a more technical range distributed by the company’s Japanese partner Goldwin.

The new Woolrich men’s collection for the spring 2020 season will be unveiled at international trade show Pitti Uomo this June.