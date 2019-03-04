To mark the opening of its expanded New York store in June of this year — the SoHo unit will more than double in size — heritage outdoor wear company Woolrich will be launching collaboration collections with a variety of brands from around the world. One collaboration with Beams+ will serve the dual purpose of celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Japanese brand. Other collaborators include N.Hoolywood, Stussy and Griffin. There will also be a second Woolrich collection with New York-based brand Aimé Leon Dore.