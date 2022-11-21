Woolrich Introduces Skiwear Capsule

Outerwear specialist Woolrich is celebrating life in the outdoors by introducing its first skiwear capsule collection.

Part of the fall collection, the range hinges on technical and performancewear intended for the slopes and city life, in keeping with the brand’s active lifestyle proposition.

Woolrich partnered with textile firm Pespow to develop two high-tech fabrics for the collection, the dual-layered nylon Techno Jacquard bearing Woolrich’s signature Buffalo checks, and Techno Shell, a four-way stretch polyester textile. They were alternatively employed for waterproof and breathable hoodies, overalls and puffer jackets, the latter two also partially treated with Polygiene ViralOff antibacterial finishing.

Retailing between 350 euros and 1,600 euros, the capsule collection is available at Woolrich stores and online, marking the brand’s first return to skiwear since the ’70s. Woolrich is celebrating its launch with in-store events in Milan and in Monaco.