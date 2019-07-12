ONLY THE YOUNG: Hero Fiennes Tiffin, the young star of “After,” the movie based on Anna Todd’s book series, is the protagonist of a range of images shot to promote the in-store launch of the Woolrich fall 2019 collection.

Featuring New York’s famous Flushing Meadows Park in Queens as the background, the pictures also portray Australian actress Odessa Young, who starred in Wayne Roberts’ movie “The Professor” with Johnny Depp and Zoey Deutch.

Photographer Daniel Shea photographed the two Hollywood rising stars wearing pieces from the Woolrich fall collection, including outerwear styles in the brand’s heritage buffalo checks, which also return in the fashion house’s revamped logo.

Fiennes Tiffin walked the latest Salvatore Ferragamo men’s runway show held in Florence last June. Before achieving greater popularity with “After,” the nephew of Ralph and Joseph Fiennes played the role of Tom Riddle in “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.”

Woolrich, which has recently appointed Stefano Saccone as its new chief executive officer, is gearing up to open a flagship in New York’s SoHo district, on Wooster Street, in August.

The outwear company last year passed under the control of L-Gam, a Luxembourg-based investment firm backed by the princely family of Liechtenstein.