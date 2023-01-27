Woolrich Teams With Lucien Smith on Charity-filled Capsule Collection

WOOL-CHARITY: After tapping artist Lucien Smith to front its fall 2020 ad campaign, Woolrich is dropping a capsule collection of archive-drawn workwear pieces that will benefit Serving the People, Smith’s nonprofit organization.

The New York-based painter and film director, known for his abstract artworks painted with fire extinguishers, visited the Woolrich archives and in a four-handed effort selected three signature patterns for the outdoors-y capsule.

They include the black and red “Hunting Check” motif worked for a half-zippered polar fleece; the 1987 camouflage pattern “Shadowbark” applied to a nylon jumpsuit and double-faced blanket equipped with handles and straps, and Woolrich’s signature solid bright orange, which decks a Ripstop nylon puffer and a woolen overshirt. A merino wool beanie and scarf in archive patterns complement the offering.

Retailing between 250 euros and 590 euros for ready-to-wear pieces, the capsule drops Friday at Woolrich’s e-commerce, as well as on the Serving the People’s website and at hip retailer Slam Jam.

As part of the tie-up Woolrich has pledged to support Smith’s organization, self-billed as a “group of creatives and technologists building the future of creativity, collaboration and communication.” The association promotes young creatives offering them a platform to showcase their talent.

The ad campaign for the Woolrich by STP capsule collection Ryan McGinley/Courtesy of Woolrich

It comes with a dedicated logo that combines the names of the brand and the association in a slightly revisited font. This was developed by Fergus Purcell, the illustrator known as Fergadelic, who’s perhaps best known for designing skate brand Palace’s Penrose triangle logo. He has also worked with fashion designers including Marc Jacobs, Katie Hillier and Luella Bartley and Ashley Williams.

A dedicated campaign flanking the capsule’s launch was shot by Ryan McGinley during a road trip with his crew and Smith in upstate New York.