The work of the late artist Margaret Kilgallen is part of a new capsule from Citizens of Humanity.

Kilgallen, whose work is often associated with folk art, had previously been featured in the denim company’s “Humanity Magazine” in the fall. The capsule further bolsters the company’s partnership with the California artist’s estate and the Aspen Art Museum, which has a retrospective of Kilgallen’s work on display. The exhibition, presenting the largest body of her work since a 2005 show in Los Angeles, runs through June 16.

Citizen of Humanity’s capsule totals seven stockkeeping units and includes T-shirts, tote bags, a jacket and a pair of jeans.

Citizens of Humanity codesign director Laura Mackness said the company utilized a number of techniques for pieces within the capsule that are in keeping with how the artist herself worked.

“It was incredibly important to us that the pieces effectively reflect her way of working,” Mackness said. “For the tote bag, with the trees on the back of the jacket, we purposely kept the background of the canvas of the original artwork. We felt strongly that the canvas was just as important as what is painted on to it. For the denim jacket, we incorporated patchwork onto the back graphic, which is an idea that sparked from some of Kilgallen’s work, which often incorporated patchwork elements.”

Items from the capsule involved printing and embroidery to mimic the three-dimensional quality of lettering also found in Kilgallen’s work.

The pieces retail from $165 to $634 and are being sold through the Citizens of Humanity online shop and the Aspen Art Museum’s store through the exhibition’s run.