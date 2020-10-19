ONWARD AND UPWARD: All around the globe, millions are trying to imagine what is ahead post-pandemic. “Works of Imagination,” the just-released Magnum Square Print Sale, is providing more visual prompters.

Held in partnership with the photo-centric nonprofit Aperture, the one-week-only sale offers museum-quality prints from leading photographers. More than 100 archival images that have been signed by the photographners or estate-stamped by their respective estates are on sale for $100 each.

David Benjamin Sherry pictures America’s National Monuments in a bath of colorful life. Stephen Tayo photographed female dancers from the Leap of Faith Dance Academy limbering up in Lagos, Nigeria.

Selections from an array of photographers are being sold including work from Dawoud Bey, Elliott Erwitt, Bruce Davidson, Peter Marlow, Diana Markosian, Carl De Keyzer, Steve McCurry, Inge Morath and David “Chim” Seymour, among others.

From the Aperture side, there will be pieces from For Freedom, Wide Awakes, Hassan Hajjaj, and Nan Goldin and from the Magnum camp, pieces from Dennis Stock, Yael Martinez and David Seymour.

Aspiring photographers or weekend lensmen can take a closer look at some of the more involved techniques via such work as Martin Parr’s use of ring flash with a macro lens or Elliott Landy’s use of infrared light for a shot of Bob Dylan. Another option is Malin Fezehai’s image of an Eritrean wedding that was the first iPhone photograph to receive a World Press Photo award. The photographer once said of the honor that “you can make do with what you have, and it’s what you are seeing in front of you that matters.”

In a completely separate venture, Erwitt, Magnum Photo’s former president, is supporting Project HOPE’s COVID-19 response in partnership with digital philanthropy start-up Phil Ropy. His 1965 photo of a pair of entwined rubber gloves hanging from a clothesline is being sold as the $2.99 digital collectible card to benefit Project HOPE’s COVID-19 response, which is underway in more than 65 countries.

From the 92-year-old Erwitt’s point of view, “You can find pictures anywhere. You just have to care about what’s around you and have a concern with humanity.”