Celebrities were out in full force for the NYC Pride march.
For WorldPride and the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising, fashion designers, celebrities and influencers brought their support and best rainbow gear to Sunday’s march in New York City’s West Village, riding on floats and marching along with the crowd. The weekend started off with Lady Gaga and Donatella Versace making a surprise appearance at Stonewall Day on Friday, with the Oscar-winning performer giving an emotional speech to the crowd.
Celebrities and fashion designers like Marc Jacobs, Riccardo Tisci, Irina Shayk, Neil Patrick Harris and the cast of Netflix’s “Queer Eye” were among the march-goers for Sunday’s festivities, many taking to their Instagram accounts to document the day and their rainbow wares. Billy Porter — always one for a high fashion moment — took to his Instagram to show off his custom rainbow tulle dress created by Christian Siriano.
#ad Judges Your Scores: The #LOVEYOURSELF @KetelOne_US 🍸 = 🔟🔟🔟🔟 across the board. Cheers to the family we make, the love we spread, and the acceptance we continue to fight for… oh and all while looking FIERCE doing it. Who’s with me? 📸 by: @christiantorresphoto Wearing Custom @csiriano Style by @sammyratelle Glam by @lasonyagunter #ketelonefamilymadevodka #familymade #ketelone #acceptanceforall
I couldn’t be more proud of every single person in that crowd and around the world today. This community inspires me so much. Your courage, your bravery, your relentless pursuit of kindness. Celebrate yourselves today, and hopefully every day. I love you. #PRIDE 📸 @gr8images @gettyentertainment
An incredibly, magical, wonderful day! Riding with @lgbtcenternyc Singing along to @lizzobeeating Beaming with #pride and so much LOVE Thank you #marshapjohnson #sylvierivera #stormedelarverie and all that stood up and fought so we could have this day. #50thanniversarystonewall #equalityforall #gratefulnothateful Video @chardefrancesco
What a spectacular day. What a spectacular time. World Pride 2019 in NYC was an extraordinary experience, seeing literally millions of people spreading love and positivity. No conflict. No problems. Just love. So honored to share this with my husband @dbelicious and with our kids. Just an overwhelming outpouring of love. #grateful
repost • @ttimenetwork Grand marshal realness #poseFx #pride Thank you everyone for celebrating the most decolonized event of the year-pride & remembering the stone wall with us! Shout out to Sylvia Rivera & Marsha P. Johnson. Also shout-out to @sherrilaurence for giving me this sickening beat face & Ian for this ova Aria dress!
THANK YOU @lgbtcenternyc FOR HAVING US RIDE WITH YOU! It was an honor to collaborate with #grandfury on the RIOT T-shirt (etc..) and so moving to see hundred exuberant, beautiful people wearing them and marching with PRIDE. #50thanniversarystonewall #marshapjohnson #sylvierivera #stormedelarverie #everyonewhogaveusallwehavetoday #alwaysremember #alwayslearn #alwaysgratefulnothateful #equalityforall #pride
"It is with great pride that I celebrate 50 years of STONEWALL and the extraordinary, brave and beautiful people who stood up to fight for LGBTQ rights for us all. The Stonewall Riots began in the early hours of June 28, 1969 inside its doors in New York City’s, Greenwich Village marking the beginning of modern gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender and queer civil rights movement. This t-shirt, inspired by Gran Fury, commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots in support of The Center. One hundred percent of the net proceeds will be donated to the @lgbtcenternyc." –– @TheMarcJacobs Happy #Pride everyone! Our Riot Capsule collection is exclusively available at Marc Jacobs Madison, Bookmarc NYC, and our new THE MARC JACOBS Pop-Up Shop at 59 Greene St, NYC. ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜
#happypride my loves! It is about understanding that we are all human beings and deserve to be equal at all times. Our foundation should be human not sexuality! Love you all! Makeup @jmua26 Dress @gretaconstantine Shoes #respect #inclusivity #inmytruth #iknowexactlywhoiam #touchtheskin #ifyouwantsomethingworkforit #makeaplanandsticktoit #livehonestly #liveauthentic #islandgyal #trinbagonian #dominiquetarjackson #dominiquejackson #ageless #instabeauty #instabeautiful #girlslikeus #erasethehate #transisbeautiful #fulltimefancy #leadwithkindness
HAPPY PRIDE SISTERS 🌈🧡 I had so much fun walking in the world pride parade today with the @trevorproject & @morphebrushes! I got emotional so many times today from seeing you sisters in the crowd, but also people of ALL ages, colors, shapes, & sizes supporting the community. 🥺 I’m so proud to be a part of the LGTBQ+ family!! 💕 ___ STYLED BY @JOEYTHAO outfit by @imngo
