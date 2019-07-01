Lady Gaga participates in the second annual Stonewall Day honoring the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, hosted by Pride Live and iHeartMedia, in Greenwich Village, in New York2019 Stonewall Day Honoring 50th Anniversary, New York, USA - 28 Jun 2019

Lady Gaga participates in the second annual Stonewall Day honoring the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, hosted by Pride Live and iHeartMedia, in Greenwich Village, in New York 2019 Stonewall Day Honoring 50th Anniversary, New York, USA - 28 Jun 2019

Celebrities were out in full force for the NYC Pride march.

For WorldPride and the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising, fashion designers, celebrities and influencers brought their support and best rainbow gear to Sunday’s march in New York City’s West Village, riding on floats and marching along with the crowd. The weekend started off with Lady Gaga and Donatella Versace making a surprise appearance at Stonewall Day on Friday, with the Oscar-winning performer giving an emotional speech to the crowd.

Celebrities and fashion designers like Marc Jacobs, Riccardo Tisci, Irina Shayk, Neil Patrick Harris and the cast of Netflix’s “Queer Eye” were among the march-goers for Sunday’s festivities, many taking to their Instagram accounts to document the day and their rainbow wares. Billy Porter — always one for a high fashion moment — took to his Instagram to show off his custom rainbow tulle dress created by Christian Siriano.

Read on to see more celebrity Instagram posts from the NYC Pride march.

Parade Begins! WOW! HAPPY PRIDE!

Yes God #worldpride2019

MY BOYS ❤️

📸@gcgabriel

@riccardotisci17 🏳️‍🌈

"It is with great pride that I celebrate 50 years of STONEWALL and the extraordinary, brave and beautiful people who stood up to fight for LGBTQ rights for us all. The Stonewall Riots began in the early hours of June 28, 1969 inside its doors in New York City’s, Greenwich Village marking the beginning of modern gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender and queer civil rights movement. This t-shirt, inspired by Gran Fury, commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots in support of The Center. One hundred percent of the net proceeds will be donated to the @lgbtcenternyc." –– @TheMarcJacobs Happy #Pride everyone! Our Riot Capsule collection is exclusively available at Marc Jacobs Madison, Bookmarc NYC, and our new THE MARC JACOBS Pop-Up Shop at 59 Greene St, NYC. ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜

Happy 50th @thestonewallinn and Happy GAY PRIDE!!

