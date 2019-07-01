Celebrities were out in full force for the NYC Pride march.

For WorldPride and the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising, fashion designers, celebrities and influencers brought their support and best rainbow gear to Sunday’s march in New York City’s West Village, riding on floats and marching along with the crowd. The weekend started off with Lady Gaga and Donatella Versace making a surprise appearance at Stonewall Day on Friday, with the Oscar-winning performer giving an emotional speech to the crowd.

Celebrities and fashion designers like Marc Jacobs, Riccardo Tisci, Irina Shayk, Neil Patrick Harris and the cast of Netflix’s “Queer Eye” were among the march-goers for Sunday’s festivities, many taking to their Instagram accounts to document the day and their rainbow wares. Billy Porter — always one for a high fashion moment — took to his Instagram to show off his custom rainbow tulle dress created by Christian Siriano.

