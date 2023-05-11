Wrangler Signs Multiyear Deal With Academy of Country Music

Wrangler has signed a multiyear sponsorship deal with the Academy of Country Music and its Academy of Country Music Awards.

Under the terms of the deal, the Western wear brand will work to promote rising country artists by presenting a short-form video series to highlight the next generation of singers and their journeys, including the New Male and New Female Artist of the Year nominees at this year’s awards being held Thursday. Those artists include Zach Bryan, Jackson Dean, Ernest, Dylan Scott, Nate Smith, Bailey Zimmerman, Priscilla Block, Megan Moronoey, Caitlin Smith, Morgan Wade and Hailey Whitters.

“For more than 75 years, Wrangler jeans have been synonymous with the country music industry,” said Allen Montgomery, vice president of Western and workwear for Wrangler. “As a leading association for the country music industry, the Academy of Country Music was a natural collaboration choice for the brand, allowing both groups to work harmoniously to elevate, amplify and support the voices of up-and-coming country artists across the nation.”

Wrangler already sponsors several country music artists including George Strait, Jon Pardi and Cody Johnson as well as the newest addition, Lainey Wilson.

In addition to Wrangler’s support of individual artists in the country music space, the brand also recently announced a year-long sponsorship of Black Opry, a platform for Black artists, fans and industry professionals with a focus on country, Americana, blues and folk genres. That sponsorship will also include spotlighting artists throughout this year.

The Academy of Country Music Awards will air live on Prime Video.