Wrangler and Billabong have teamed up to unveil their first collaborative summer capsule, highlighting the best of both brands through ”a western spin on vintage surf” fashions for men and women.

The collection’s first drop, launching today, includes more than 40 men’s and a robust array of women’s summer staples ranging from signature boardshorts, workwear, denim, accessories, graphic Ts, playful blouses and dresses, and surf and swimwear (a first for Wrangler) with a ’70s-inspired beach-meets-western, casual élan. The second drop, slated to release later, will include more Wrangler-inspired range jackets, denim, fleece, high-waisted cords, and more. In addition, the line was designed with eco-conscious materials — recycled P.E.T., organic cotton and hemp.

“Wrangler denim has always been synonymous with timeless craftsmanship and quality and we were really fortunate to work intimately with the team there,” Brad Lancaster, vice president of men’s creative at Billabong, stated. “We’re also feeling really good about the materials we used to create this collection. End to end it’s a sustainable line, using recycled PETs, hemp and organic cottons and recycled materials for the trims — a first for Billabong, and certainly a step in the right direction for the planet.”

The Wrangler x Billabong collection, ranging in price from $25.95 to $149.95 across the 130 total styles, will be available on both brands’ e-commerce sites, as well as with select retail partners, such as nordstrom.com.